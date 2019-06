St. Louis judge delays hearing of Planned Parenthood

A St. Louis judge heard argument from Planned Parenthood and the state of Missouri on Tuesday over legal technicalities regarding the Central West End abortion clinic’s license, but delayed hearing the merits of the case.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer was scheduled to hear arguments in Planned Parenthood’s lawsuit aimed at forcing state health officials to renew the facility’s license, but Stelzer postponed the purpose of the hearing.

The judge also used the Tuesday hearing to Clarafy “misinformation” about what he has been asked to decide: a licensing issue, not the legality of abortion in Missouri.

Stelzer said: “The recent changes to the law in Missouri are not in front of this court.”

Last week, Stelzer issued a temporary restraining order preventing Planned Parenthood’s license from expiring at midnight on Friday. The ruling was part of the clinic’s lawsuit against the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Planned Parenthood alleges the agency illegally refused to renew the St. Louis abortion clinic’s yearly license, which is the only abortion clinic left in the whole state of Missouri.