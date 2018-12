St. Louis man accused in Spanish Lake murder

Prosecutors accused a St. Louis man on Wednesday of murdering a Glasgow Village man gunned down there on Sunday.

25-year-old Michael Dominique Clark, of the 5400 block of Algernon Avenue faces charges of first-degree murder, robbery and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of Ryan L. Aldridge.

28-year-old Aldridge was fatally shot outside an apartment building in Spanish Lake on Sunday afternoon.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that charging documents say video surveillance shows an “altercation” between the men after Aldridge got out of his Mercedes. Aldridge ran off and Clark chased him holding a gun.

Officers found Aldridge dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the head and neck after being called to the 11100 block of Riaza Square in the Oak Park Apartments at around 3:50 p.m.

Aldridge lived in the 300 block of Shepley Drive in Glasgow Village, about a mile and a half away, police said.

Bond for Clark has been set at $500,000.