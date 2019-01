St. Louis man among four Americans killed in Syria bombing

On Friday, the Defense Department identified three of the four members of the military killed in a suicide bombing in Syria this week. There was a St. Louis local among the deceased.

Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan R. Farmer, 37, of Boynton Beach, Florida; Navy Chief Cryptologic Technician Shannon M. Kent, 35, of upstate New York; and DOD civilian Scott A. Wirtz of St. Louis, Missouri were killed Wednesday in the explosion in Manbij, Syria, according to the Department of Defense.

All three died “as a result of wounds sustained from a suicide improvised explosive device,” the military said.

The fourth American killed was a contractor supporting the Defense Department, according to a Pentagon spokesman. The Pentagon will not release his name since he was not military.

The bombing is still under investigation.

CNN reports that the US initial assessment is that ISIS is responsible for the bombing.

Fox 2 reports that the explosion took place in the northern city of Manbij Wednesday, and killed four Americans and at least 10 other people.

The attack came less than a month after President Donald Trump announced that US troops would withdraw from Syria.