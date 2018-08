St. Louis man charged with death of his accomplice in the case of Monday night shooting

A St. Louis man was charged with second-degree murder, burglary and two counts of armed criminal action, in the case of a Monday night shooting at a St. Louis home.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 28-year-old Gregory Seddens, of the 4100 block of Obear Avenue, was accused of killing his accomplice.

Seddens and his accomplice, 25-year-old Davion Arnold, of the 1200 block of Flicker Drive, entered a home in the 4400 block of Penrose Street just before midnight.

They struck a 60-year-old man and started firing at him when he tried to escape. The man was critically injured.

Seddens then shot Arnold in the head and chest. Arnold was pronounced dead at the scene.

Seddens was treated at a local hospital due to a gun wound in his arm.

A 56-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy were also present but weren’t hurt, police said.