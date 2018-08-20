St. Louis man charged with murder after shooting outside Mark Twain Hotel

A man was charged with first-degree murder on Saturday regarding the fatal shooting of another man on Friday.

36-year-old Danny Keyes, who was staying at the Mark Twain Hotel in downtown St. Louis, had, according to charging documents, a “prior altercation” with the victim and grabbed his gun before heading to the lobby of the building on Friday morning.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that witnesses told police that Keyes appeared to be looking out the front doors of the hotel before walking toward the victim.

Witnesses told police that the two men struggled and Keyes said, “That’s what you get for fighting me.” Keyes fired multiple shots at the man, including one while the victim was laying on the ground.

Bike patrol officers heard shots at about 10:45 a.m. and arrived at the scene. They reported to seeing Keyes holding the gun, as well as the victim’s body outside the front of the hotel, at 205 North Night Street.

According to the Post-Dispatch, the victim and another man had attacked the shooter the day before. The witness told the local newspaper that the victim struck the shooter at least once immediately before the shooting.

Police haven’t yet released the victim’s name.