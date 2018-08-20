St. Louis man charged with murder after shooting outside Mark Twain Hotel

A man was charged with first-degree murder on Saturday regarding the fatal shooting of another man on Friday.
36-year-old Danny Keyes, who was staying at the Mark Twain Hotel in downtown St. Louis, had, according to charging documents, a “prior altercation” with the victim and grabbed his gun before heading to the lobby of the building on Friday morning.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that witnesses told police that Keyes appeared to be looking out the front doors of the hotel before walking toward the victim.
Witnesses told police that the two men struggled and Keyes said, “That’s what you get for fighting me.” Keyes fired multiple shots at the man, including one while the victim was laying on the ground.
Bike patrol officers heard shots at about 10:45 a.m. and arrived at the scene. They reported to seeing Keyes holding the gun, as well as the victim’s body outside the front of the hotel, at 205 North Night Street.
According to the Post-Dispatch, the victim and another man had attacked the shooter the day before. The witness told the local newspaper that the victim struck the shooter at least once immediately before the shooting.
Police haven’t yet released the victim’s name.
Hombre de St. Louis acusado de homicidio tras tiroteo afuera de hotel Mark Twain
Un hombre fue acusado de homicidio en primer grado el sábado con respecto al tiroteo fatal de otro hombre el viernes.
Danny Keyes, de 36 años, quien se alojaba en el Hotel Mark Twain en el centro de St. Louis, tuvo, según los documentos de acusación, un “altercado previo” con la víctima y agarró su arma antes de dirigirse al vestíbulo del edificio la mañana de viernes.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que testigos dijeron a la policía que Keyes parecía estar mirando por la puerta principal del hotel antes de caminar hacia la víctima.
Testigos le dijeron a la policía que los dos hombres lucharon y Keyes dijo: “Eso es lo que te pasa por pelear conmigo”. Keyes le disparó varias veces al hombre, incluyendo una mientras la víctima estaba tendida en el suelo.
Oficiales de patrulla en bicicleta escucharon disparos alrededor de las 10:45 a.m. y llegaron a la escena. Reportaron haber visto a Keyes sosteniendo el arma, así como el cuerpo de la víctima afuera del frente del hotel, en el 205 de North Night Street.
Según el Post-Dispatch, la víctima y otro hombre habían atacado al tirador el día anterior. El testigo dijo al periódico local que la víctima golpeó al tirador al menos una vez antes del tiroteo.
La policía aún no ha revelado el nombre de la víctima.