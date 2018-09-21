St. Louis Man Convicted of Murdering ex-girlfriend

A jury has found 25-year-old Victor Whittier guilty of the 2017 murder of his 24-year-old ex-girlfriend, Cierra Jackson. The verdict was issued on Wednesday.

Prior to her death, Jackson had taken out a restraining order against Whittier, accusing him of sending threatening text messages, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Jackson’s 11-year-old brother found his sister dead in August 2017. The brother, who was in another room playing video games at the time of the murder, testified that he heard Whittier’s voice prior to the gunshots.

Whittier, who did not testify, told police he was in a bar on the city’s South Side at the time of the shooting. His public defender, Erika Wurst, told jurors that police had “tunnel vision” in the pursuit of there client, and called the testimony of the 11-year-old brother unreliable because of the influence of detectives.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor, Travis Partney, told the jury to use common sense when analyzing evidence and detect inconsistencies in the defense’s claims.

“Murderers are not all Hannibal Lecters. They’re not all geniuses. More often, they’re kind of dumb,” Partney is reported as saying to jurors.

Whitter is due to be sentenced in November 16 before Circuit Judge Thom C. Clark III. The automatic sentence for first-degree murder is life in prison without parole.