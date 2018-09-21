St. Louis Man Convicted of Murdering ex-girlfriend

A jury has found 25-year-old Victor Whittier guilty of the 2017 murder of his 24-year-old ex-girlfriend, Cierra Jackson. The verdict was issued on Wednesday.
Prior to her death, Jackson had taken out a restraining order against Whittier, accusing him of sending threatening text messages, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Jackson’s 11-year-old brother found his sister dead in August 2017. The brother, who was in another room playing video games at the time of the murder, testified that he heard Whittier’s voice prior to the gunshots.
Whittier, who did not testify, told police he was in a bar on the city’s South Side at the time of the shooting. His public defender, Erika Wurst, told jurors that police had “tunnel vision” in the pursuit of there client, and called the testimony of the 11-year-old brother unreliable because of the influence of detectives.
Meanwhile, the prosecutor, Travis Partney, told the jury to use common sense when analyzing evidence and detect inconsistencies in the defense’s claims.
“Murderers are not all Hannibal Lecters. They’re not all geniuses. More often, they’re kind of dumb,” Partney is reported as saying to jurors.
Whitter is due to be sentenced in November 16 before Circuit Judge Thom C. Clark III. The automatic sentence for first-degree murder is life in prison without parole.
Hombre de St. Louis condenado por asesinar a su ex novia
Un jurado ha encontrado a Victor Whittier, de 25 años, culpable del asesinato en 2017 de su ex novia, Cierra Jackson, de 24 años. El veredicto fue emitido el miércoles.
Antes de su muerte, Jackson había solicitado una orden de restricción contra Whittier, acusándolo de enviar mensajes de texto amenazantes, según reporta el St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
El hermano de 11 años de Jackson encontró a su hermana muerta en agosto de 2017. El hermano, que estaba en otra habitación jugando videojuegos en el momento del asesinato, testificó que escuchó la voz de Whittier antes de los disparos.
Whittier, quien no testificó, le dijo a la policía que estaba en un bar en el lado sur de la ciudad en el momento del tiroteo. Su defensora pública, Erika Wurst, dijo al jurado que la policía tenía “visión de túnel” en la persecución de su cliente y calificó el testimonio del hermano de 11 años de poco confiable debido a la influencia de los detectives.
Mientras tanto, el fiscal, Travis Partney, pidió al jurado usara el sentido común al analizar las pruebas e inconsistencias en las afirmaciones de la defensa.
“Los asesinos no son todos Hannibal Lecters. No son todos genios. Más a menudo, son un poco tontos”, dijo Partney a los jurados.
Whitter será sentenciado el 16 de noviembre ante el Juez de Circuito Thom C. Clark III. La sentencia automática por asesinato en primer grado es cadena perpetua sin libertad condicional.