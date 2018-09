St. Louis man found guilty of assaulting federal officers in courthouse

A federal jury on Thursday found a St. Louis man guilty of assaulting three federal officials in a St. Louis courthouse last year.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that on Dec. 6, 2017, two probation officers and three deputy U.S. marshals in the federal courthouse told 33-year-old Philandias Samuel Calvin that warrants had been issued for his arrest for violating his supervised release in a prior federal gun case and an escape case, prosecutors and court records said.

Authorities said that Calvin became “verbally combative”, punched a deputy U.S. marshal in the face and then assaulted two other federal officials.

A jury found Calvin guilty after two days of trial. His sentence is scheduled for December.

Calvin got 18 more months in prison after violating his supervised release in the other cases.