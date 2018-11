St. Louis man gets 35 years for three drug murders

A St. Louis man was sentenced Tuesday to 35 years in federal prison after he was linked to four fatal shootings in 2009 and 2010.

30-year-old Terrance “Mutt” Wilson pleaded guilty in April to a charge of conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, heroin and marijuana and a charge of possession of one or more firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, with death resulting, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Wilson admitted having a role in the 2009 death of Ronald James and Damon Antonio Walker, as well as the 2010 deaths of Michael McGill and Darrion Williams Jr.

Wilson and a second man, Donald “O.G.” Stewart were working for Donald White, a major drug dealer who was in a war with a rival, according to prosecutors and court documents.

Stewart was an enforcer who sometimes carried out the killings and sometimes planned the attacks.

After being declared guilty, Wilson attempted to withdraw his plea, as he thought that pleading guilty would get him less than 35 years in prison.

Stewart was convicted by a jury in May of two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, with death resulting, and one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. He was acquitted on one gun charge linked to the death of James.