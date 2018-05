St. Louis man “lucky to be alive” after crash in St. John

Paul Rainey, a St. Louis County resident, went to visit his friends at St. John over the weekend and what was supposed to be a laid back day turned into a scary one after he barely escaped a fatal crash.

Rainey told 5 On Your Side that a car fleeing and speeding from police smashed into a stop sign at the intersection of Brown Road and North Avenue, went airborne and crashed into his Ford F-150 truck, who was parked in his friend’s driveway.

“We were standing here in the driveway,” said Rainey. “My truck was parked right here. We were standing in the front of the truck and we heard a tire screech coming for over the hill on Brown Road. He came at the intersection at 100 miles per hour.”

He told 5 On Your Side he was lucky to be alive.

Rainey recounted that, at first, he and his friend didn’t move. “With the amount of obstacles that were in-between us and the car… we thought he was going to hit something and we noticed he just so happened to miss everything and that’s when we decided it was probably time to get out of the way. We ran up the driveway out of harm’s way because we were actually leaning up against the front of the truck when it happened.”

Rainey said he started recording after the crash because he did not know if the suspect would flee the scene. Police then came and were able to pull the suspect from the vehicle and arrest him.

Rainey said his truck was totaled but he’s shocked and grateful that no one got badly hurt from the crash.