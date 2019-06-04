St. Louis man sentenced to 12 years for carjacking spree

A 20-year-old man was sentenced to 150 months in prison on Monday for his role in a string of carjackings dating back to 2016.

KMOV reports that St. Louis local Asean Mitchell was convicted of three counts of carjacking and one count of brandishing a firearm during a federal crime of violence.

Court documents say that on November 20, 2016, Mitchell and his accomplice Travion Brown carjacked a man in downtown St. Louis near North 11th Street and St. Charles Street.

According to police, Mitchell and Brown approached the victim and Brown pulled a gun and ordered the victim out of the car.

Prosecutors also said that on November 22 of that year, Mitchell and Brown, along with a third accomplice, attempted another carjacking in downtown St. Louis.

Officials recount that the victim was stopped at a red light at the intersection of 10th Street and Market Street when the three men approached the vehicle. One of the carjackers tapped on the vehicle’s window with a gun, but the light turned green and the victim drove away.

After the failed attempted robbery, Mitchell, Brown, and the third man approached another victim stopped at the intersection of Olive Street and 11th Street.

The victim attempted to drive away when the light turned green but Brown shot the victim in the head. The carjackers fled from the area. The victim survived.

Brown was sentenced to 300 months in prison for his role in the armed carjackings back in May of last year.