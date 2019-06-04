St. Louis man sentenced to 12 years for carjacking spree

A 20-year-old man was sentenced to 150 months in prison on Monday for his role in a string of carjackings dating back to 2016.
KMOV reports that St. Louis local Asean Mitchell was convicted of three counts of carjacking and one count of brandishing a firearm during a federal crime of violence.
Court documents say that on November 20, 2016, Mitchell and his accomplice Travion Brown carjacked a man in downtown St. Louis near North 11th Street and St. Charles Street.
According to police, Mitchell and Brown approached the victim and Brown pulled a gun and ordered the victim out of the car.
Prosecutors also said that on November 22 of that year, Mitchell and Brown, along with a third accomplice, attempted another carjacking in downtown St. Louis.
Officials recount that the victim was stopped at a red light at the intersection of 10th Street and Market Street when the three men approached the vehicle. One of the carjackers tapped on the vehicle’s window with a gun, but the light turned green and the victim drove away.
After the failed attempted robbery, Mitchell, Brown, and the third man approached another victim stopped at the intersection of Olive Street and 11th Street.
The victim attempted to drive away when the light turned green but Brown shot the victim in the head. The carjackers fled from the area. The victim survived.
Brown was sentenced to 300 months in prison for his role in the armed carjackings back in May of last year.
Hombre de St. Louis condenado a 12 años por robo de autos
Un hombre de 20 años de edad fue sentenciado a 150 meses de prisión el lunes por su papel en una serie de robos de vehículos que se remontan a 2016.
KMOV informa que el asean Mitchell local de St. Louis fue condenado por tres cargos de robo de autos y un cargo por blandir un arma de fuego durante un delito federal de violencia.
Los documentos de la corte dicen que el 20 de noviembre de 2016, Mitchell y su cómplice Travion Brown atacaron a un hombre en el centro de St. Louis, cerca de North 11th Street y St. Charles Street.
Según la policía, Mitchell y Brown se acercaron a la víctima y Brown sacó un arma y ordenó a la víctima que saliera del auto.
Los fiscales también dijeron que el 22 de noviembre de ese año, Mitchell y Brown, junto con un tercer cómplice, intentaron otro robo de auto en el centro de St. Louis.
Los funcionarios relatan que la víctima fue detenida en un semáforo en rojo en la intersección de 10th Street y Market Street cuando los tres hombres se acercaron al vehículo. Uno de los ladrones de coches golpeó la ventanilla del vehículo con un arma, pero la luz se puso verde y la víctima se alejó.
Luego del fallido intento de robo, Mitchell, Brown y el tercer hombre se acercaron a otra víctima que se detuvo en la intersección de Olive Street y 11th Street.
La víctima intentó alejarse cuando la luz se puso verde, pero Brown disparó a la víctima en la cabeza. Los secuestradores huyeron de la zona. La víctima sobrevivió.
Brown fue condenado a 300 meses de prisión por su papel en los robos de vehículos armados en mayo del año pasado.