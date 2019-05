St. Louis named 11th best city for hockey fans

St. Louis has been ranked by WalletHub as the No. 11 best place for hockey fans, title which comes as the St. Louis Blues face Boston in the Stanley Cup finals.

The city has been known for its sports teams; however, the Gateway to the West has traditionally been best known for its baseball and former football teams than for hockey.

Meanwhile, the adversaries of the St. Louis Blues, who have been the cinderella team of the season, came out on top: Boston.

WalletHub used 21 factors to determine the best cities for hockey fans, including best-performing NHL teams, highest NHL stadium capacity, and highest NHL fan engagement.

While St. Louis scored consistently among the top 10 in most criteria, what brought the city’s indicators down wasn’t the pro teams, it was the college hockey fan base.

KSDK reports that Boston ranked as the No. 3 place for NHL fans but was first for NCAA hockey fans. St. Louis was No. 11 for pro-hockey fans and No. 56 for college hockey fans.

The top 10 cities for hockey fans are: