St. Louis named Fifth Best Place to eat in the United States

Culinary publication Food & Wine has named St. Louis the fifth best place to eat in the entire country as part of its list “32 Best Places to Eat in 2019”.

The Riverfront Times reports that the list is based upon the cross-country travels of the Food & Wine team throughout 2018, and includes such esteemed food cities such as Los Angeles and New Orleans, as well as surprises like Tampa and Columbus.

The publication said the food scene in the city has seen an “immense growth” over the past few years, including the Bosnian food explosion.

Food & Wine also noted the city’s underdog status, saying that it “never gets enough credit for the things that it does well, and one of those things is food.”

So start prepping those forks and spoons and go out and enjoy one of the best food scenes in the country and the world, in this coming 2019.