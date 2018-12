St. Louis named least safe city in the United States

WalletHub has named St. Louis the least safe city in the United States. In last year’s review, St. Louis was the second least safe city. This year, the safest city in the country according to the ranking is Columbia, Maryland.

The review compared 182 cities across three major dimensions: home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety.

St. Louis has the most traffic fatalities per capita while New York has the least traffic fatalities. The difference between the two cities is as big as seven times.

St. Louis also has the most assaults per capita, along with Kansas City, Missouri, Memphis and Detroit. Irvine, California has the fewest assaults per capita.

WalletHub compared the cities across 39 key indicators of safety, such as number of murders per capita and number of law enforcement officers per capita.

Least Safe Cities:

St. Louis Fort Lauderdale, Florida San Bernardino, California Baton Rouge, Louisiana Little Rock, Arkansas

Safest Cities: