St. Louis named one of most pet-friendly cities

St. Louis was named among the most pet-friendly cities in the United States by a recent WalletHub report.

The report compared the 100 most populated U.S. cities across 24 key metrics, including veterinary care costs, animal shelters per capita, and other categories, ranking St. Louis as the 8th best pet-friendly city.

KMOV reports that St. Louis ranked highly in several of these metrics, such as:

– 25th in veterinary care costs

17th in dog insurance premium

24th in veterinarians per capita

22nd in pet businesses per capita

21st in dog-friendly restaurants per capita

40th in dog parks per capita

19th in walk score

3rd in animal shelters per capita

20th in pet caretakers per capita

Scottsdale, Ariz., a suburb of Phoenix was ranked number one, while neighboring cities Kansas City, Mo. and Chicago, Ill. ranked at 51st and 79th, respectively.