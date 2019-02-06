St. Louis Navy Seal killed in Syria will be laid to rest on Wednesday

The St. Louis resident killed in a bombing on January 16 in Syria will be laid to rest on Wednesday morning.
The remains of Scott Wirtz arrived in St. Louis on January 26. He was greeted by St. Louis first responders and The Patriot Guard Riders of Missouri at Lambert International Airport.
Wirtz was assigned to the Defense Intelligence Agency as an operations support specialist.
The service will be held at the Cathedral Basilica, starting at 11 a.m.
KSDK reports that many people on Facebook are planning to line up and show their support as Wirtz is transported to Jefferson Barracks. According to a post, people will line up on Telegraph Road between the exit of 255 and Sheridan Road with American flags. The post said to arrive there at around 12:45 p.m.
Seal de la Marina muerto en Siria recibirá honores funerarios el miércoles
El residente de St. Louis que murió en un bombardeo el 16 de enero en Siria recibirá honores funerarios el miércoles por la mañana.
Los restos de Scott Wirtz llegaron a St. Louis el 26 de enero. Fue recibido por los socorristas de St. Louis y por los Patriot Guard Riders de Missouri en el Aeropuerto Internacional de Lambert.
Wirtz fue asignado a la Agencia de Inteligencia de la Defensa como especialista en soporte de operaciones.
El servicio se llevará a cabo en la Basílica Catedral, a partir de las 11 a.m.
KSDK informa que muchas personas en Facebook planean alinearse y mostrar su apoyo mientras Wirtz se transporta a Jefferson Barracks. Según un post, la gente se alineará en Telegraph Road entre la salida de 255 y Sheridan Road con banderas estadounidenses. El post dijo que llegaría alrededor de las 12:45 p.m.