St. Louis Navy Seal killed in Syria will be laid to rest on Wednesday

The St. Louis resident killed in a bombing on January 16 in Syria will be laid to rest on Wednesday morning.

The remains of Scott Wirtz arrived in St. Louis on January 26. He was greeted by St. Louis first responders and The Patriot Guard Riders of Missouri at Lambert International Airport.

Wirtz was assigned to the Defense Intelligence Agency as an operations support specialist.

The service will be held at the Cathedral Basilica, starting at 11 a.m.

KSDK reports that many people on Facebook are planning to line up and show their support as Wirtz is transported to Jefferson Barracks. According to a post, people will line up on Telegraph Road between the exit of 255 and Sheridan Road with American flags. The post said to arrive there at around 12:45 p.m.