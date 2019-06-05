St. Louis newborn receives Stanley Cup 20 minutes after birth

A baby born at the hospital Mercy in St. Louis was in the Stanley Cup a day after the Blues’ big win to tie the series 2-2 against the Boston Bruins.
Fox 2 reports that her mom was watching the Game 4 against the Bruins on Monday night, and the trophy just happened to be at the hospital.
The NHL on NBC posted the following message to Twitter along with an adorable picture: “The record for the youngest baby ever in the #StanleyCup has just been set at Mercy Saint Louis, just 20 minutes old!”
Ann Marie Vancil was born at 10:04 am on Tuesday. Beth Vancil, her mother, posted this comment to Facebook on Tuesday: “Should we just name baby girl Gloria or Stan-Leah?!”
Mercy Hospital posted added to Vancil’s comment: “And no one touched the #StanleyCup there was a blanket barrier!”.
Monday’s win was the first ever Stanley Cup home victory in the franchise history.
Recién nacida de St. Louis recibe Copa Stanley 20 minutos después de nacer
Una bebé nacida en el hospital Mercy en St. Louis estuvo en la Stanley Cup un día después de la gran victoria de Blues para empatar la serie 2-2 contra los Boston Bruins.
Fox 2 informa que su madre estaba viendo el Juego 4 contra los Bruins el lunes por la noche y que el trofeo estaba en el hospital.
La NHL en NBC publicó el siguiente mensaje en Twitter junto con una imagen adorable: “¡El registro para el bebé más pequeño de la #StanleyCup se acaba de establecer en Mercy Saint Louis, solo tiene 20 minutos!”
Ann Marie Vancil nació a las 10:04 am del martes. Beth Vancil, su madre, publicó este comentario en Facebook el martes: “¡¿Deberíamos simplemente nombrar a la niña Gloria o Stan-Leah?”
El Mercy Hospital publicó agregado al comentario de Vancil: “¡Y nadie tocó la #StanleyCup que había una barrera de protección!”.
La victoria del lunes fue la primera victoria en casa de la Copa Stanley en la historia de la franquicia.