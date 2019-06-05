St. Louis newborn receives Stanley Cup 20 minutes after birth

A baby born at the hospital Mercy in St. Louis was in the Stanley Cup a day after the Blues’ big win to tie the series 2-2 against the Boston Bruins.

Fox 2 reports that her mom was watching the Game 4 against the Bruins on Monday night, and the trophy just happened to be at the hospital.

The NHL on NBC posted the following message to Twitter along with an adorable picture: “The record for the youngest baby ever in the #StanleyCup has just been set at Mercy Saint Louis, just 20 minutes old!”

Ann Marie Vancil was born at 10:04 am on Tuesday. Beth Vancil, her mother, posted this comment to Facebook on Tuesday: “Should we just name baby girl Gloria or Stan-Leah?!”

Mercy Hospital posted added to Vancil’s comment: “And no one touched the #StanleyCup there was a blanket barrier!”.

Monday’s win was the first ever Stanley Cup home victory in the franchise history.