St. Louis officer accused in Russian roulette-like death appears in court with new judge

Nathaniel Hendren, the St. Louis police officer accused of killing a female colleague in a Russian roulette-like game, appeared Monday before a grand jury who has not yet decided on whether to charge him.

Judge Thomas McCarthy asked during the hearing if there was a grand jury indictment against Hendren for the fatal shooting of Officer Katlyn Alix in January 24. An assistant prosecutor said there wasn’t, so McCarthy scheduled a follow-up hearing for April 29.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner had charged Hendren with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action, but as Fox 2 reports, significant St. Louis cases typically go to grand juries to decide whether charges are warranted.

A spokeswoman for Gardner declined to comment on the case.

According to accounts by a third police officer involved in the shooting, Hendren and Alix had been drinking and taking turns pointing a gun loaded with one bullet at each other and puling the trigger. Alix died of a chest wound.