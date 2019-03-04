St. Louis officer accused in Russian roulette-like death appears in court with new judge

Nathaniel Hendren, the St. Louis police officer accused of killing a female colleague in a Russian roulette-like game, appeared Monday before a grand jury who has not yet decided on whether to charge him.
Judge Thomas McCarthy asked during the hearing if there was a grand jury indictment against Hendren for the fatal shooting of Officer Katlyn Alix in January 24. An assistant prosecutor said there wasn’t, so McCarthy scheduled a follow-up hearing for April 29.
Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner had charged Hendren with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action, but as Fox 2 reports, significant St. Louis cases typically go to grand juries to decide whether charges are warranted.
A spokeswoman for Gardner declined to comment on the case.
According to accounts by a third police officer involved in the shooting, Hendren and Alix had been drinking and taking turns pointing a gun loaded with one bullet at each other and puling the trigger. Alix died of a chest wound.
Oficial de St. Louis acusado de homicidio en juego de ruleta rusa aparece en corte con nuevo juez
Nathaniel Hendren, el oficial de policía de St. Louis acusado de matar a una colega en un juego similar a la ruleta rusa, compareció el lunes ante un gran jurado que aún no ha decidido si le va a acusar.
El juez Thomas McCarthy preguntó durante la audiencia si hubo un gran jurado acusado contra Hendren por el tiroteo fatal de la agente Katlyn Alix el 24 de enero. Un fiscal asistente dijo que no había una acusación formal, así que McCarthy programó una audiencia de seguimiento para el 29 de abril.
La fiscal del circuito de St. Louis, Kim Gardner, acusó a Hendren de homicidio involuntario y acción criminal armada, pero como informa Fox 2, los casos importantes de St. Louis suelen acudir a los grandes jurados para decidir si los cargos están justificados.
Una portavoz de Gardner se negó a comentar sobre el caso.
Según las cuentas de un tercer oficial de policía involucrado en el tiroteo, Hendren y Alix habían estado bebiendo y tomando turnos apuntando un arma cargada con una bala y apretando el gatillo. Alix murió de una herida en el pecho.