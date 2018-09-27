St. Louis officer critically injures armed 15-year-old, police say

A plainclothes police officer fired against a 15-year-old teem minutes after 911 calls reported a disturbance involving a group of youth, including one teen armed with a gun.
The incident happened at a St. Louis intersection just before noon Wednesday. According to police, the officer fired after the teen turned toward him with a gun in his hand. The boy laid on the ground critically injured after the gunshots.
However, family members say the shooting was uncalled for.
“He didn’t pose a threat to them. He’s in there fighting for his life,” said Jennifer Crawford of her nephew. The teen is being treated at Barnes-Jewsih Hospital.
The teen was identified by Crawford as Branden Leachman and is reported to have been injured in head, back and leg. Police did not release his name and didn’t confirm those injuries. They only said that he was in critical and unstable condition.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the encounter began at around 11:45 a.m., when police received calls about a disturbance near Union boulevard and Wabada Avenue, St. Louis Police chief John Hayden said a t a press conference early Wednesday afternoon.
After the shooting, firefighters near the area were able to arrive quickly and perform first aid on the teen.
The department’s Force Investigation Unit is looking into the shooting.
Policía dice que oficial de St. Louis hirió gravemente a joven de 15 años armado
Un oficial de policía vestido de civil disparó contra un joven de 15 años después de que una llamada al 911 informara de un disturbio que involucró a un grupo de jóvenes, entre ellos un adolescente armado con pistola.
El incidente ocurrió en una intersección de St. Louis justo antes del mediodía del miércoles. Según la policía, el oficial disparó cuando el adolescente se volvió hacia él con una pistola en la mano. El chico yació en el suelo gravemente herido tras los disparos.
Sin embargo, miembros de la familia dicen que el tiroteo fue injustificado.
“Él no representaba una amenaza para ellos. Él está luchando por su vida”, dijo Jennifer Crawford de su sobrino. El adolescente está siendo tratado en el hospital Barnes-Jewsih.
Crawford identificó al adolescente como Branden Leachman y se dice que recibió impactos en la cabeza, la espalda y la pierna. La policía no reveló su nombre y no confirmó esas lesiones. Sólo dijeron que se encontraba en estado crítico e inestable.
El Post-Dispatch informa que el encuentro comenzó alrededor de las 11:45 a.m., cuando la policía recibió llamadas sobre un disturbio cerca del Union Boulevard y la avenida Wabada, el jefe de la policía de St. Louis, John Hayden, dijo en una conferencia de prensa el miércoles por la tarde.
Después del tiroteo, los bomberos cerca del área pudieron llegar rápidamente y realizar primeros auxilios en el adolescente.
La Unidad de Investigación de Fuerzas del departamento está investigando el tiroteo.