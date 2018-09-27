St. Louis officer critically injures armed 15-year-old, police say

A plainclothes police officer fired against a 15-year-old teem minutes after 911 calls reported a disturbance involving a group of youth, including one teen armed with a gun.

The incident happened at a St. Louis intersection just before noon Wednesday. According to police, the officer fired after the teen turned toward him with a gun in his hand. The boy laid on the ground critically injured after the gunshots.

However, family members say the shooting was uncalled for.

“He didn’t pose a threat to them. He’s in there fighting for his life,” said Jennifer Crawford of her nephew. The teen is being treated at Barnes-Jewsih Hospital.

The teen was identified by Crawford as Branden Leachman and is reported to have been injured in head, back and leg. Police did not release his name and didn’t confirm those injuries. They only said that he was in critical and unstable condition.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the encounter began at around 11:45 a.m., when police received calls about a disturbance near Union boulevard and Wabada Avenue, St. Louis Police chief John Hayden said a t a press conference early Wednesday afternoon.

After the shooting, firefighters near the area were able to arrive quickly and perform first aid on the teen.

The department’s Force Investigation Unit is looking into the shooting.