St. Louis officer injured after chasing suspects

A chase that began in St. Louis City and ended in Hazelwood left an officer injured, on Thursday afternoon.

According to St. Louis police, officers attempted to pull over a car wanted in connection to a burglary, but the vehicle did not stop, prompting the chase.

KMOV reports that St. Louis officers deployed spike strips near Belt and Natural Bridge, but the chase carried on for a while longer at low speeds.

The fleeing vehicle eventually stopped at Steve Avenue and Frostview Lane in Hazelwood; the vehicle stopped and two arrests were made as suspects attempted to run from the scene.

One officer sustained a minor injury to the hand during the arrest.

No suspects were injured.