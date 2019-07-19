St. Louis officer injured after chasing suspects

A chase that began in St. Louis City and ended in Hazelwood left an officer injured, on Thursday afternoon.
According to St. Louis police, officers attempted to pull over a car wanted in connection to a burglary, but the vehicle did not stop, prompting the chase.
KMOV reports that St. Louis officers deployed spike strips near Belt and Natural Bridge, but the chase carried on for a while longer at low speeds.
The fleeing vehicle eventually stopped at Steve Avenue and Frostview Lane in Hazelwood; the vehicle stopped and two arrests were made as suspects attempted to run from the scene.
One officer sustained a minor injury to the hand during the arrest.
No suspects were injured.
Oficial de St. Louis herido tras perseguir a sospechosos
Una persecución que comenzó en la ciudad de St. Louis y terminó en Hazelwood dejó a un oficial herido, el jueves por la tarde.
De acuerdo con la policía de St. Louis, los oficiales intentaron detener un auto buscado en relación con un robo, pero el vehículo no se detuvo, lo que provocó la persecución.
KMOV informa que los oficiales de St. Louis desplegaron tiras de púas cerca de Belt y Natural Bridge, pero la persecución continuó por un tiempo más a bajas velocidades.
El vehículo que huía finalmente se detuvo en Steve Avenue y Frostview Lane en Hazelwood; el vehículo se detuvo y se hicieron dos arrestos mientras los sospechosos intentaban huir de la escena.
Un oficial sufrió una lesión menor en la mano durante el arresto.
Ningún sospechoso resultó herido.