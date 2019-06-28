St. Louis, one of the nation’s most “undervalued” cities, according to study

St. Louis was rated as one of “the most undervalued cities” in the U.S. The Gateway City came in No. 9, and was the only one west of the Mississippi.

The study, conducted by SmartAsset, surveyed the 189 most populous cities in the country, assessing things like the price per square foot for residential real estate to the unemployment rate to residents with a college degree to walkability.

The Riverfront Times reports that the study also looked at indicators like FBI crime reporting date and number or rainy days per year.

Pittsburgh came in at No. 1, and St. Louis and Chicago were the only Midwestern cities to make the top ten.

The authors of the study wrote about the city:

“St. Louis, Missouri, coming in at ninth place, is the westernmost city in our top 10. St. Louis does have the fourth-highest high school graduation rate in the top 10, at 88%, which ranks 91st in the study overall. Furthermore, 28% of the adults in the city’s population have at least a bachelor’s degree, the fourth-highest rate in the top 10 and 61st out of 189 cities overall. The unemployment rate in St. Louis is 3.9%, the second-lowest rate in the top 10.

Zillow data shows that actual cost per square foot in St. Louis is $104.25, while our model estimates that it should cost about $100 more than that, at $205.58. For those looking to get a smart start, it’s also one of the best cities for new college grads.”

The top 10 is made up of the following cities: