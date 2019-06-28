St. Louis, one of the nation’s most “undervalued” cities, according to study

St. Louis was rated as one of “the most undervalued cities” in the U.S. The Gateway City came in No. 9, and was the only one west of the Mississippi.
The study, conducted by SmartAsset, surveyed the 189 most populous cities in the country, assessing things like the price per square foot for residential real estate to the unemployment rate to residents with a college degree to walkability.
The Riverfront Times reports that the study also looked at indicators like FBI crime reporting date and number or rainy days per year.
Pittsburgh came in at No. 1, and St. Louis and Chicago were the only Midwestern cities to make the top ten.
The authors of the study wrote about the city:
“St. Louis, Missouri, coming in at ninth place, is the westernmost city in our top 10. St. Louis does have the fourth-highest high school graduation rate in the top 10, at 88%, which ranks 91st in the study overall. Furthermore, 28% of the adults in the city’s population have at least a bachelor’s degree, the fourth-highest rate in the top 10 and 61st out of 189 cities overall. The unemployment rate in St. Louis is 3.9%, the second-lowest rate in the top 10.
Zillow data shows that actual cost per square foot in St. Louis is $104.25, while our model estimates that it should cost about $100 more than that, at $205.58. For those looking to get a smart start, it’s also one of the best cities for new college grads.”
The top 10 is made up of the following cities:
- Pittsburgh, PA
- Newark, NJ
- New Haven, CT
- Philadelphia, PA
- Baltimore, MD
- Providence, RI
- Chicago, IL
- Charleston, SC
- St. Louis, MO
- Allentown, PA
St. Louis, una de las ciudades más “subestimadas” de la nación, según estudio
St. Louis fue clasificada como una de las “ciudades más subestimadas” en los EE. UU. La Gateway City se ubicó en el número 9, y fue la única al oeste del Mississippi.
El estudio, realizado por SmartAsset, encuestó las 189 ciudades más pobladas del país, evaluando cosas como el precio por pie cuadrado de los bienes raíces residenciales y la tasa de desempleo entre los residentes con un título universitario y la facilidad para caminar.
The Riverfront Times informa que el estudio también examinó indicadores como la fecha y número de informes de delitos del FBI o los días de lluvia por año.
Pittsburgh llegó al número uno, y St. Louis y Chicago fueron las únicas ciudades del medio oeste que se ubicaron entre las diez mejores.
Los autores del estudio escribieron sobre la ciudad:
“S t. Louis, Missouri, que ocupa el noveno lugar, es la ciudad más occidental entre nuestros 10 principales. St. Louis tiene la cuarta tasa más alta de graduación de escuela secundaria en el top 10, con un 88%, que ocupa el 91º lugar en el estudio en general. Además, el 28% de los adultos en la población de la ciudad tiene al menos una licenciatura, la cuarta tasa más alta entre las 10 principales y 61 entre las 189 ciudades en general. La tasa de desempleo en St. Louis es del 3.9%, la segunda tasa más baja entre las 10 principales.
Los datos de Zillow muestran que el costo real por pie cuadrado en St. Louis es de $ 104.25, mientras que nuestro modelo estima que debería costar alrededor de $ 100 más que eso, a $ 205.58. Para aquellos que buscan tener un comienzo inteligente, también es una de las mejores ciudades para los nuevos graduados universitarios “.
El top 10 está formado por las siguientes ciudades:
Pittsburgh, PA
Newark, NJ
New Haven, CT
Filadelfia, PA
Baltimore, MD
Providencia, RI
Chicago, IL
Charleston, SC
San Luis, MO
Allentown, PA