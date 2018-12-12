St. Louis organization helps people with mental illness find steady jobs

A rehabilitation non-profit is helping thousands of people suffering with mental illness find and hold onto jobs.
The Independence Center of St. Louis is a non-profit working with people living with social anxieties, for whom having to interact with others can be challenging.
KMOV reports the case of Claire Flanagan who, until recently, did not have a steady job.
“I had been put on medication at 17 for bipolar disorder, and was sent out into the world and couldn’t figure out between the ages of 17 and 30 why medication alone wasn’t making me better,” she told the news media outlet.
Instead of medicine, Flanagan found the cure she needed by becoming a Clubhouse member at the Independence Center, which partners with close to 100 St. Louis-area businesses, to help place members in part-time and full-time positions.
The Independence Center helped find Flanagan a full-time job as the front desk attendant at the Sante Fitness Center at the Chase Park Plaza hotel.
There are 15 full and part-time members of the Independence Center currently working at the Chase Park Plaza in different positions, including cleaning services, grounds keepers, kitchen staff and bell hops.
“The Chase is such a dignified space to be in. Our members feel proud when they come in here,” Joe Shaffer, a supervisor with the Independence Center, told KMOV.
The Center relies on donations to help pay for medican and psychiatric care for members as well as provide transportation and housing for members who may need it. It is also partnered with close to 100 businesses throughout St. Louis, including the St. Louis Science Center, Boeing and Barnes-Jewish Hospital.
Organización en St. Louis ayuda a personas con enfermedades mentales a encontrar trabajos estables
Una organización sin fines de lucro de rehabilitación está ayudando a miles de personas que padecen enfermedades mentales a encontrar y conservar empleos.
El Independence Center de St. Louis es una organización sin fines de lucro que trabaja con personas que viven con ansiedades sociales, para quienes tener que interactuar con otros puede ser un desafío.
KMOV informa sobre el caso de Claire Flanagan, quien hasta hace poco no tenía un trabajo estable.
“Me habían administrado medicamentos a los 17 años para el trastorno bipolar, y me enviaron al mundo y no pude averiguar entre los 17 y los 30 años por qué los medicamentos por sí solos no me estaban mejorando”, dijo a la cadena de noticias. .
En lugar de medicina, Flanagan encontró la cura que necesitaba al convertirse en miembro de Clubhouse en el Independence Center, que se asocia con cerca de 100 empresas del área de St. Louis, para ayudar a ubicar a los miembros en puestos de tiempo parcial y de tiempo completo.
El Independence Center ayudó a encontrar a Flanagan un trabajo de tiempo completo como asistente de recepción en el gimnasio Sante en el hotel Chase Park Plaza.
Hay 15 miembros de tiempo completo y de medio tiempo del Independence Center que trabajan actualmente en el Chase Park Plaza en diferentes posiciones, que incluyen servicios de limpieza, personal de mantenimiento de terrenos, personal de cocina y botones.
“El Chase es un espacio tan digno para estar. Nuestros miembros se sienten orgullosos cuando vienen aquí”, le dijo a KMOV Joe Shaffer, supervisor del Independence Center.
El centro se basa en donaciones para ayudar a pagar la atención médica y psiquiátrica para los miembros, así como proporcionar transporte y alojamiento para los miembros que puedan necesitarla. También está asociado con cerca de 100 empresas en todo St. Louis, incluyendo el Centro de Ciencias de St. Louis, Boeing y el Hospital Barnes-Jewish.