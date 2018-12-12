St. Louis organization helps people with mental illness find steady jobs

A rehabilitation non-profit is helping thousands of people suffering with mental illness find and hold onto jobs.

The Independence Center of St. Louis is a non-profit working with people living with social anxieties, for whom having to interact with others can be challenging.

KMOV reports the case of Claire Flanagan who, until recently, did not have a steady job.

“I had been put on medication at 17 for bipolar disorder, and was sent out into the world and couldn’t figure out between the ages of 17 and 30 why medication alone wasn’t making me better,” she told the news media outlet.

Instead of medicine, Flanagan found the cure she needed by becoming a Clubhouse member at the Independence Center, which partners with close to 100 St. Louis-area businesses, to help place members in part-time and full-time positions.

The Independence Center helped find Flanagan a full-time job as the front desk attendant at the Sante Fitness Center at the Chase Park Plaza hotel.

There are 15 full and part-time members of the Independence Center currently working at the Chase Park Plaza in different positions, including cleaning services, grounds keepers, kitchen staff and bell hops.

“The Chase is such a dignified space to be in. Our members feel proud when they come in here,” Joe Shaffer, a supervisor with the Independence Center, told KMOV.

The Center relies on donations to help pay for medican and psychiatric care for members as well as provide transportation and housing for members who may need it. It is also partnered with close to 100 businesses throughout St. Louis, including the St. Louis Science Center, Boeing and Barnes-Jewish Hospital.