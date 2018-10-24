St. Louis Passport Program returns, with 2 for 1 drinks all winter

The St. Louis Passport Winter Edition is coming back, with two-for-one deals all across town.
Founded in 2013 by Two Parts, the passport made its St. Louis debut this summer, offering members booklets that look like actual passports, and with which they can get two drinks for the price of one at participating venues.
And this winter edition comes with the added bonus that it’s not just booze, as it’s also offering deals on coffee.
Justin Schaffer, city program manager for The Passport Program, said that “the coffee scene in each of the Passport cities is rich and brimming with world-class, bean-based beverages and coffee purveyors. Nights and weekends of craft exploration require fuel, so why not showcase a few top local coffee spots as well?”
Participating venues this time include the 21st Street Brewer’s Bar, Babe’s Tavern & Garden, Baileys’ Chocolate Bar, Baileys’ Range, Basso at the Cheshire, the Benevolent King, the Blue Duck, Blueprint Coffee – Watson, The Boom Boom Room, Boundary at the Cheshire, Bridge Tap House & Wine Bar, Byrd & Barrel, Craft Beer Cellar, the Dark Room at The Grandel, Earthbound Beer, Farmhaus, Flamingo Bowl, Foundation Grounds Coffeehouse, Gaslight Lounge, Good Fortune, the Hideaway, Hugo’s Pizzeria, Joanie’s Pizzeria, Juniper, Maya Cafe, Mission Taco Joint, the Mud House, Narwhal’s Crafted, Nick’s Pub, Nixta, Olio, Parigi, the Pat Connolly Tavern, Pieces Board Game Bar & Restaurant, Rooster, Sasha’s on Shaw, Shameless Grounds, the Silver Leaf, Small Batch Whiskey & Fare, SOHA Bar and Grill, Sophie’s Artist Lounge & Cocktail Club, Tamm Avenue Bar and Yaquis on Cherokee.
The Riverfront Times informs that passports go on sale on November 1 and will cost $20. You can get them at ThePassportProgram.com.
They’ll be valid from November 6 until April 15.
Passport Program de St. Louis regresa, con 2 por 1 en tragos y café durante todo el invierno
La edición de invierno de St. Louis Passport está regresando, con ofertas de dos por uno en toda la ciudad.
Fundado en 2013 por Two Parts, el pasaporte hizo su debut en St. Louis este verano, ofreciendo folletos a los miembros que parecen pasaportes reales, y con los cuales pueden obtener dos bebidas por el precio de una en los locales participantes.
Y esta edición de invierno viene con la ventaja adicional de que no se trata solo de alcohol, sino que también ofrece ofertas de café.
Justin Schaffer, gerente del programa de la ciudad para el Passport Program, dijo que “la escena del café en cada una de las ciudades del programa es rica y está llena de proveedores de bebidas y café de clase mundial. Las noches y los fines de semana de exploración artesanal requieren de energía, así que, ¿por qué no exhibir también algunos de los mejores lugares de café local?”.
Los lugares que participan en esta ocasión incluyen el 21st Street Brewer’s Bar, Babe’s Tavern & Garden, Baileys’ Chocolate Bar, Baileys’ Range, Basso at the Cheshire, the Benevolent King, the Blue Duck, Blueprint Coffee – Watson, The Boom Boom Room, Boundary at the Cheshire, Bridge Tap House & Wine Bar, Byrd & Barrel, Craft Beer Cellar, the Dark Room at The Grandel, Earthbound Beer, Farmhaus, Flamingo Bowl, Foundation Grounds Coffeehouse, Gaslight Lounge, Good Fortune, the Hideaway, Hugo’s Pizzeria, Joanie’s Pizzeria, Juniper, Maya Cafe, Mission Taco Joint, the Mud House, Narwhal’s Crafted, Nick’s Pub, Nixta, Olio, Parigi, the Pat Connolly Tavern, Pieces Board Game Bar & Restaurant, Rooster, Sasha’s on Shaw, Shameless Grounds, the Silver Leaf, Small Batch Whiskey & Fare, SOHA Bar and Grill, Sophie’s Artist Lounge & Cocktail Club, Tamm Avenue Bar and Yaquis on Cherokee.
The Riverfront Times informa que los pasaportes saldrán a la venta el 1 de noviembre y costarán $ 20. Puede obtenerlos en ThePassportProgram.com.
Serán válidos desde el 6 de noviembre hasta el 15 de abril.