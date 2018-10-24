St. Louis Passport Program returns, with 2 for 1 drinks all winter

The St. Louis Passport Winter Edition is coming back, with two-for-one deals all across town.

Founded in 2013 by Two Parts, the passport made its St. Louis debut this summer, offering members booklets that look like actual passports, and with which they can get two drinks for the price of one at participating venues.

And this winter edition comes with the added bonus that it’s not just booze, as it’s also offering deals on coffee.

Justin Schaffer, city program manager for The Passport Program, said that “the coffee scene in each of the Passport cities is rich and brimming with world-class, bean-based beverages and coffee purveyors. Nights and weekends of craft exploration require fuel, so why not showcase a few top local coffee spots as well?”

Participating venues this time include the 21st Street Brewer’s Bar, Babe’s Tavern & Garden, Baileys’ Chocolate Bar, Baileys’ Range, Basso at the Cheshire, the Benevolent King, the Blue Duck, Blueprint Coffee – Watson, The Boom Boom Room, Boundary at the Cheshire, Bridge Tap House & Wine Bar, Byrd & Barrel, Craft Beer Cellar, the Dark Room at The Grandel, Earthbound Beer, Farmhaus, Flamingo Bowl, Foundation Grounds Coffeehouse, Gaslight Lounge, Good Fortune, the Hideaway, Hugo’s Pizzeria, Joanie’s Pizzeria, Juniper, Maya Cafe, Mission Taco Joint, the Mud House, Narwhal’s Crafted, Nick’s Pub, Nixta, Olio, Parigi, the Pat Connolly Tavern, Pieces Board Game Bar & Restaurant, Rooster, Sasha’s on Shaw, Shameless Grounds, the Silver Leaf, Small Batch Whiskey & Fare, SOHA Bar and Grill, Sophie’s Artist Lounge & Cocktail Club, Tamm Avenue Bar and Yaquis on Cherokee.

The Riverfront Times informs that passports go on sale on November 1 and will cost $20. You can get them at ThePassportProgram.com.

They’ll be valid from November 6 until April 15.