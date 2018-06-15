St. Louis pays its respects to Cardinals legend Red Schoendienst

Fans from all ages gathered outside of the Cathedral Basilica in St. Louis to pay their respects to Albert “Red” Schoendienst, who now has its place in the Cardinals’ pantheon of legends.
Red passed away June 6 at the age of 95. The local baseball team was his life as he spent most of his life playing or coaching the Cardinals, and remained in the city long after retiring from baseball.
“As good of a ball player as Red was, and he was outstanding, he was a much better man,” said Ron Rice, a Cardinals fan who had the privilege of knowing Red.
According to KSDK, Rice’s father, Del Rice, played with Red for the Cardinals in 1945 going to the World Series in 1946. They both were later roommates, as they were traded to the then Milwaukee Braves.
“If my father was here today, he’d say he was a great ball player and a great friend and I wish I was still around to see him,” said Rice.
The public funeral began at 10 a.m. Archbishop Robert Carlson celebrated the mass. Several St. Louis media outlets broadcasted the service, where Red’s daughter, Colleen Schoendienst offered words of remembrance, along with Bill DeWitt Jr., Cardinals CEO, Jeff Idelson, President of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, and broadcaster Mike Shannon.
Before the mass, the Schoendienst family traveled to Busch Stadium to place a wreath at Red’s statue.
St. Louis rinde homenaje a la leyenda de los Cardenales Red Schoendienst
Fanáticos de todas las edades se reunieron en las afueras de la Cathedral Basilica en St. Louis para presentar sus respetos a Albert “Red” Schoendienst, quien ahora tiene su lugar en el panteón de leyendas de los Cardenales.
Red murió el 6 de junio a la edad de 95 años. El equipo local de béisbol fue su vida, ya que pasó la mayor parte de su vida jugando o entrenando a los Cardenales, y permaneció en la ciudad mucho después de retirarse del béisbol.
“Tan bueno como era jugando béisbol, y era excepcional, era mucho mejor hombre”, dijo Ron Rice, un fanático de los Cardenales que tuvo el privilegio de conocer a Red.
Según KSDK, el padre de Rice, Del Rice, jugó con Red para los Cardenales en 1945 yendo a la Serie Mundial en 1946. Ambos fueron compañeros de habitación más tarde, ya que fueron vendidos a los Bravos de Milwaukee.
“Si mi padre estuviera aquí hoy, diría que fue un gran jugador de béisbol y un gran amigo, y me gustaría que aún estuviera vivo”, dijo Rice.
El funeral público comenzó a las 10 a.m. El arzobispo Robert Carlson celebró la misa. Varios medios de comunicación de St. Louis transmitieron el servicio, donde la hija de Red, Colleen Schoendienst, ofreció palabras de recuerdo junto con Bill DeWitt Jr., el CEO de los Cardenales, Jeff Idelson, Presidente del Salón de la Fama Nacional de Béisbol y el locutor Mike Shannon.
Antes de la misa, la familia Schoendienst viajó al Estadio Busch para colocar una corona de flores en la estatua de Red.