St. Louis pays its respects to Cardinals legend Red Schoendienst

Fans from all ages gathered outside of the Cathedral Basilica in St. Louis to pay their respects to Albert “Red” Schoendienst, who now has its place in the Cardinals’ pantheon of legends.

Red passed away June 6 at the age of 95. The local baseball team was his life as he spent most of his life playing or coaching the Cardinals, and remained in the city long after retiring from baseball.

“As good of a ball player as Red was, and he was outstanding, he was a much better man,” said Ron Rice, a Cardinals fan who had the privilege of knowing Red.

According to KSDK, Rice’s father, Del Rice, played with Red for the Cardinals in 1945 going to the World Series in 1946. They both were later roommates, as they were traded to the then Milwaukee Braves.

“If my father was here today, he’d say he was a great ball player and a great friend and I wish I was still around to see him,” said Rice.

The public funeral began at 10 a.m. Archbishop Robert Carlson celebrated the mass. Several St. Louis media outlets broadcasted the service, where Red’s daughter, Colleen Schoendienst offered words of remembrance, along with Bill DeWitt Jr., Cardinals CEO, Jeff Idelson, President of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, and broadcaster Mike Shannon.

Before the mass, the Schoendienst family traveled to Busch Stadium to place a wreath at Red’s statue.