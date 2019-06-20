St. Louis Planned Parenthood clinic could lose license over state pelvic exam regulation

The Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis, Missouri’s last remaining abortion clinic, told CBS News that it will no longer conduct a second pelvic exam that state regulators are demanding. According to the news media outlet, Planned Parenthood doctors say the examination is “unethical” and stand by their decision, even if it means the clinic could be closer to losing its license.
CBS News reports that the abortion clinic said on Wednesday that it would no longer comply with regulators’ interpretation of state law regarding the pelvic exams. Doctors at the clinic said they would start conducting only one pelvic exam, at the time of the procedure, not at the initial consultation 72 hours prior. The doctors said they will conduct the exam only when its is medically relevant.
The announcement came just two days before the deadline established by a judge for the Missouri Health Department to make a final decision on whether to renew Planned Parenthood’s abortion license.
Dr. David Eisenberg, the clinic’s medical director, said in an interview with CBS News: “We are choosing to provide the best quality, patient centered care that we’ve always provided at Planned Parenthood. And that includes doing things that are driven by science, by evidence, and by what’s medically appropriate.”
If the state agency does not renew the license, the judge mediating the dispute will determine what happens next. If the clinic is eventually banned from performing abortions, Missouri would be the first state to not have a safe, legal abortion clinic since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973.
Clínica de Planned Parenthood en St. Louis podría perder licencia por regulación estatal de examen pélvico
La clínica de Planned Parenthood en St. Louis, la última clínica de aborto restante de Missouri, dijo a CBS News que ya no realizará un segundo examen pélvico que los reguladores estatales están exigiendo. Según el medio de noticias, los doctores de Planned Parenthood dicen que el examen es “no ético” y respaldan su decisión, incluso si eso significa que la clínica podría estar más cerca de perder su licencia.
CBS News informa que la clínica de abortos dijo el miércoles que ya no cumpliría con la interpretación de los reguladores de la ley estatal con respecto a los exámenes pélvicos. Los médicos de la clínica dijeron que comenzarían a realizar solo un examen pélvico, en el momento del procedimiento, no en la consulta inicial 72 horas antes. Los médicos dijeron que realizarán el examen solo cuando sea médicamente relevante.
El anuncio se produjo solo dos días antes de la fecha límite establecida por un juez del Departamento de Salud de Missouri para tomar una decisión final sobre la renovación de la licencia de aborto de Planned Parenthood.
El Dr. David Eisenberg, el director médico de la clínica, dijo en una entrevista con CBS News: “Estamos eligiendo brindar la mejor calidad, atención centrada en el paciente que siempre hemos brindado en Planned Parenthood. Y eso incluye hacer cosas que son impulsadas por la ciencia, la evidencia y lo que es médicamente apropiado “.
Si la agencia estatal no renueva la licencia, el juez que medie la disputa determinará qué sucederá a continuación. Si finalmente se le prohíbe a la clínica realizar abortos, Missouri sería el primer estado en no tener una clínica de aborto legal y segura desde que se decidió Roe v. Wade en 1973.