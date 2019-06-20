St. Louis Planned Parenthood clinic could lose license over state pelvic exam regulation

The Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis, Missouri’s last remaining abortion clinic, told CBS News that it will no longer conduct a second pelvic exam that state regulators are demanding. According to the news media outlet, Planned Parenthood doctors say the examination is “unethical” and stand by their decision, even if it means the clinic could be closer to losing its license.

CBS News reports that the abortion clinic said on Wednesday that it would no longer comply with regulators’ interpretation of state law regarding the pelvic exams. Doctors at the clinic said they would start conducting only one pelvic exam, at the time of the procedure, not at the initial consultation 72 hours prior. The doctors said they will conduct the exam only when its is medically relevant.

The announcement came just two days before the deadline established by a judge for the Missouri Health Department to make a final decision on whether to renew Planned Parenthood’s abortion license.

Dr. David Eisenberg, the clinic’s medical director, said in an interview with CBS News: “We are choosing to provide the best quality, patient centered care that we’ve always provided at Planned Parenthood. And that includes doing things that are driven by science, by evidence, and by what’s medically appropriate.”

If the state agency does not renew the license, the judge mediating the dispute will determine what happens next. If the clinic is eventually banned from performing abortions, Missouri would be the first state to not have a safe, legal abortion clinic since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973.