St. Louis Planned Parenthood clinic to continue abortions, judge rules

A judge issued an order on Friday allowing Missouri’s only abortion clinic to continue providing the service.

According to KMOV, St. Louis Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer issued the ruling barely a few hours before the St. Louis Planned Parenthood clinic’s license expired. Stelzer issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting Missouri from allowing the license to lapse.

Its license remains in effect until a hearing on June 4.

Planned Parenthood sued the state on Tuesday, saying it may be forced to stop providing abortions at its St. Louis facility because the state had “weaponized” the renewal of its license.

Following Friday’s court ruling, Governor Mike Parson issued a statement:

“Following today’s ruling, the State will soon have the opportunity for a prompt legal review of our state health regulators’ serious health and safety concerns regarding Planned Parenthood’s abortion facility in St. Louis. We are committed to and take seriously our duty to ensure that all health facilities in Missouri follow the law, abide by regulations, and protect the safety of patients.”

Attorney General Eric Schmitt said through a spokesperson that his office could not comment on the ongoing litigation, but they will “continue to defend the laws of the state.

Meanwhile, Dr. Leana Wen, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood released the following statement:

“Today is a victory for women across Missouri, but this fight is far from over. We have seen just how vulnerable access to abortion care is here – and in the rest of the country. We are glad that the governor has been prevented from putting women’s health and lives in danger –for now– and call on him to stop this egregious politicalization of public health in an attempt to ban all safe, legal abortion care in the state. We want out patients to know that we will never abandon the women of Missouri. We will keep fighting these attempts to end access to health care, to ensure all people can get the care that they need – no matter what.”