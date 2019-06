St. Louis Planned Parenthood clinic will continue to offer abortions, for now

The St. Louis Planned Parenthood clinic, Missouri’s last remaining abortion clinic, will be able to continue providing abortions after a state administrative commissioner gave the clinic a motion to stay on Friday afternoon, according to court documents.

CBS News reports that the decision will effectively let the clinic continue operations despite not having a license from the state.

The clinic was declined the renewal to perform abortions last week by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, a decision that Planned Parenthood appealed to the state’s Administrative Hearing Commission. Despite the clinic being denied its license, Planned Parenthood was allowed to continue providing abortion services this week, protected by a judge-ordered injunction set to expire Friday at 5 p.m.

Dr. Colleen McNicholas, a physician at Planned Parenthood of St. Louis, said in a statement provided to CBS News: “We are relieved to have this last-minute reprieve, which means patients can continue accessing safe, legal abortion at Planned Parenthood in St. Louis for the time being.”

McNicholas added: “This has been a week-to-week fight for our patients and every Missourian who needs access to abortion care. There are two things that remain unchanged in Missouri: the uncertainty our patients face, and our will to continue fighting for their right to access safe, legal abortion.”