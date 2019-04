St. Louis police asks judge to lift restrictions on usage of chemical agents to break up protests

St. Louis Police have filed a motion in federal court asking a judge to lift restrictions on their ability to use pepper spray and other chemical agents to break up protests.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that lawyers for the police department filed the motion Friday. At issue is a preliminary injunction issued in November 2017 after the ACLU sued on behalf of protesters.

KMOV reports that protesters complained that police used heavy-handed tactics, including unnecessary use of pepper spray and tear gas, after the acquittal of Jason Stockley. The protest had ensued following the verdict in the case of the former white St. Louis police officer, who had been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith, a black man.

City lawyers argue that the ACLU “inveigled the Court into improvident intrusion into police practices.” The city and ACLU have been ordered into mediation.