St. Louis police asks public’s help in identifying bank robbery suspect

Police are asking for help in identifying a bank robbery suspect.
According to St. Louis police, the suspect entered the St. Louis Community Credit Union in the 4430 block of Chippewa Street at around 1:50 p.m. on July 26 and gave a note to the teller announcing a robbery and indicating that he was armed with a gun.
Police said no weapon was displayed during the robbery,
KMOV reports that the suspect proceeded to take the money and leave the area.
No person was injured during the robbery, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 to help authorities locate the suspect.
Policía de St. Louis solicita ayuda del público para identificar a sospechoso de robo de banco
La policía está pidiendo ayuda para identificar a un sospechoso de robo de un banco.
Según la policía de St. Louis, el sospechoso ingresó a la Cooperativa de Crédito Comunitario de St. Louis en la cuadra 4430 de la calle Chippewa alrededor de la 1:50 p.m. el 26 de julio y le dio una nota al cajero anunciando un robo e indicando que estaba armado con una pistola.
La policía dijo que no se mostró ningún arma durante el robo,
KMOV informa que el sospechoso procedió a tomar el dinero y abandonar el área.
Ninguna persona resultó herida durante el robo, y la investigación está en curso.
Cualquier persona con información sobre este incidente debe llamar a CrimeStoppers al 866-371-8477 para ayudar a las autoridades a localizar al sospechoso.