St. Louis police asks public’s help in identifying bank robbery suspect

Police are asking for help in identifying a bank robbery suspect.

According to St. Louis police, the suspect entered the St. Louis Community Credit Union in the 4430 block of Chippewa Street at around 1:50 p.m. on July 26 and gave a note to the teller announcing a robbery and indicating that he was armed with a gun.

Police said no weapon was displayed during the robbery,

KMOV reports that the suspect proceeded to take the money and leave the area.

No person was injured during the robbery, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 to help authorities locate the suspect.