St. Louis police identify couple killed in car as Ferguson residents

St. Louis police identified on Tuesday the man and woman found dead in a car in the city’s Fountain Park neighborhood as residents from Ferguson.

38-year-old Krystal Byrd and 40-year-old Anthony McMillian were both found fatally shot inside a car at around 6:·0 a.m. on Monday in the 700 block of Euclid Avenue, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The scene is near the FB San Remo Apartments.

Authorities said that Byrd and McMillian both lived in the first block of Mayme Drive in Ferguson, but they did not disclose the nature of their relationship.

Police discovered the couple after they responded to a call reporting a suspicious car on Euclid.

Detectives investigating the killings have no suspects yet, police said.

St. Louis suffered a violent weekend as more than 5 people were killed and one injured in five separate incidents. Police scheduled a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss the weekend violence.