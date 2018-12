St. Louis police identify two men killed in chase that included shootout

St. Louis Police have identified the two men killed Wednesday night in a shootout and chase that ended in a car collision.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said detectives were working in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood in north city around 8:20 p.m. investigating cases of stolen and carjacked vehicles, when they spotted a Honda Accord they suspected was stolen.

They initiated pursuit and when detectives turned a corner, they were ambushed with one of the suspects opening fire on them from outside the Accord.

One detective fired back and the chase continued as the Honda accelerated. Gunfire was exchanged a second time between the suspects and a detective.

The chase ended in Northwoods, where the Accord crashed into a Ford F-150 pickup truck on Lucas and Hunt at Blue Spruce Drive.

Two of the suspects were pronounced dead at the scene. A third suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the F-150 was also hospitalized and was reported as stable.

Fox 2 reports that the dead suspects were identified as 21-year-old Kevin Smith from st. John and 23-year-old Andrew Chanerl from north St. Louis County.

No officers were hurt.