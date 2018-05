St. Louis Police identify two men killed over the weekend

St. Louis police have identified the two men who were killed in the city’s Penrose neighborhood on Saturday night as part of a double shooting.

On Monday, authorities revealed them to be 55-year-old Ira Johnson, of North County, and 61-year-old Sylvester Caston, of St. Louis.

Both men were shot in the 4400 block of Sexauer Avenue at about 10:30 on Saturday night. Both men died at the scene. A car was stolen from a 44-year-old woman, but she was reported uninjured.

Police say the suspected shooter is a 36-year-old man, though they did not release any further details regarding his description.

Ira Johnson lived in the 1800 block of High Sun Drive, off Shackleford Road near Florissant, according to authorities. Sylvester Caston was said to have lived in the 3000 block of Thomas Street in St. Louis.

St. Louis and its metro area have seen violent weekends over the past couple of months. Just last month, a high-profile shooting took place at Ballpark Village, where a man died after a gunman opened fire at a Cardinals event. The violence epidemic is not exclusive to the city, though. While police struggle with street violence in St. Louis, the country is seeing a nationwide epidemic of gun violence in schools, with the latest tragedy taking place last Friday at Santa Fe High School, in Texas, where eight students and two teachers were killed.