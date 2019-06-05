St. Louis police investigates officers’ offensive posts

The St. Louis Police is investigating allegations that current and former police officers posted racist, violent, homophobic and anti-Muslim statements on Facebook.

According to KMOV, the posts were disclosed by a Philadelphia-based organization called the Plain View Project, which studied police officers’ Facebook posts in St. Louis and seven other jurisdictions. Forty-three accounts of the total of 3,500 reviews by the group were tied to St. Louis.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said on Monday that the posts were “disturbing and unacceptable”, and the Missouri chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations demanded that city police undergo sensitivity training.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that some of the posts question Black History Month, celebrate the roughing up of protesters and the shooting of criminals, objectify women and express disgust for Islam.