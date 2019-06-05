St. Louis police investigates officers’ offensive posts

The St. Louis Police is investigating allegations that current and former police officers posted racist, violent, homophobic and anti-Muslim statements on Facebook.
According to KMOV, the posts were disclosed by a Philadelphia-based organization called the Plain View Project, which studied police officers’ Facebook posts in St. Louis and seven other jurisdictions. Forty-three accounts of the total of 3,500 reviews by the group were tied to St. Louis.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said on Monday that the posts were “disturbing and unacceptable”, and the Missouri chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations demanded that city police undergo sensitivity training.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that some of the posts question Black History Month, celebrate the roughing up of protesters and the shooting of criminals, objectify women and express disgust for Islam.
Policía de St. Louis investiga publicaciones ofensivas de oficiales
La policía de St. Louis está investigando las denuncias de que los oficiales de policía actuales y anteriores publicaron declaraciones racistas, violentas, homofóbicas y anti musulmanas en Facebook.
Según KMOV, las publicaciones fueron reveladas por una organización con sede en Filadelfia llamada Plain View Project, que estudió las publicaciones de los oficiales de policía en Facebook en St. Louis y otras siete jurisdicciones. Cuarenta y tres cuentas del total de 3,500 revisiones del grupo estaban vinculadas a St. Louis.
La alcaldesa de St. Louis, Lyda Krewson, dijo el lunes que los mensajes eran “perturbadores e inaceptables”, y el capítulo de Missouri del Consejo sobre Relaciones Americano-Islámicas exigió que la policía de la ciudad se someta a un entrenamiento de sensibilidad.
El Post-Dispatch de St. Louis informa que algunas de las publicaciones cuestionan el Mes de la Historia Negra, celebran el maltrato de los manifestantes y los disparos de delincuentes, objetifican a las mujeres y expresan su disgusto por el Islam.