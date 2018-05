St. Louis police launches investigation into prosecution’s lead investigator in Greitens case

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department announced on Tuesday that it is launching an investigation into perjury allegations against the prosecution’s private investigator in the invasion of privacy charge against Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.

The charges were dismissed by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner on Monday, after judge Rex Burlison allowed Greitens’ defense to call her as a witness in the trial against Greitens.

Greitens’ lawyers have long complained about misconduct on part of the prosecution’s lead investigator, Don Tisaby, a former FBI agent hired by Gardner to interview witnesses in the case. Ed Dowd, Greitens’ lawyer, issued a statement after he met with St. Louis police representatives:

“I have a lot of confidence in the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, and I am sure they will get to the bottom of the misdeeds and illegal activity in this case”. The defense claims that Tisaby lied under oath “about his methods and the evidence he collected.”

Tisaby is accused by the defense of putting “words in the mouth” of witnesses and removing information favorable to Greitens from reports. He had stated that he didn’t take notes during his interviews but was caught on video taking notes. Tisaby pleaded the Fifth against self-incrimination.

Tisaby’s lawyer, Jermaine Wotten, said that the defense accusations against his client are “without merit.”

“We maintain that Mr. Tisaby has done nothing wrong,” Wotten said. “He did not perjure himself and I think the evidence will lead the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department to not charge Mr. Tisaby with any wrongdoing.”

After dismissing the charges on Monday, Gardner’s office said that they planned to refile the charge through a special prosecutor or by assigning the case to one of Gardner’s assistants.