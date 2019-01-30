St. Louis police officer accused of involuntary manslaughter after Russian roulette game

A St. Louis police officer was put behind bars on Tuesday after a female colleague was killed in his home during an alleged game of Russian roulette.
Fox News Network reports that Nathaniel Hendren was booked in the St. Louis city jail Monday on an involuntary manslaughter charge after being released from the hospital.
29-year-old Hendren went to the hospital after reportedly smashing his face into the windshield of a police cruiser in distress after Thursday’s killing.
24-year-old Katlyn Alix died after Hendren shot her in the chest at around 1 a.m., according to local police.
Hendren, Alix and one more police officer were allegedly playing a game of Russian roulette, when Hendren pointed the gun at Alix, and pulled the trigger, “causing the gun to discharge.”
Hendren and the other male police officer were both on duty, but left their posts to go to Hendren’s house, where they met Alix.
Hendren’s defense attorney said in a statement that the death of Alix “was a tragic accident that has unalterably impacted the lives of everyone involved.”
Oficial de policía de St. Louis acusado de homicidio involuntario tras juego de ruleta rusa
Un policía de San Luis fue puesto tras las rejas el martes después de que una colega fue asesinada en su casa durante un supuesto juego de ruleta rusa.
Fox News Network informa que Nathaniel Hendren fue fichado en la cárcel de la ciudad de St. Louis el lunes por un cargo involuntario de homicidio involuntario después de ser dado de alta del hospital.
Hendren, de 29 años de edad, fue al hospital luego de golpearse la cara contra el parabrisas de un patrullero de la policía en apuros después del asesinato del jueves.
Katlyn Alix, de 24 años, murió luego de que Hendren le disparó en el pecho alrededor de la 1 de la madrugada, según la policía local.
Hendren, Alix y un oficial de policía más estaban supuestamente jugando a la ruleta rusa, cuando Hendren apuntó el arma a Alix y apretó el gatillo, “causando que la pistola se descargue”.
Hendren y el otro oficial de policía masculino estaban de guardia, pero dejaron sus puestos para ir a la casa de Hendren, donde se encontraron con Alix.
El abogado defensor de Hendren dijo en una declaración que la muerte de Alix “fue un trágico accidente que ha afectado de manera inalterable las vidas de todos los involucrados”.