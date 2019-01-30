St. Louis police officer accused of involuntary manslaughter after Russian roulette game

A St. Louis police officer was put behind bars on Tuesday after a female colleague was killed in his home during an alleged game of Russian roulette.

Fox News Network reports that Nathaniel Hendren was booked in the St. Louis city jail Monday on an involuntary manslaughter charge after being released from the hospital.

29-year-old Hendren went to the hospital after reportedly smashing his face into the windshield of a police cruiser in distress after Thursday’s killing.

24-year-old Katlyn Alix died after Hendren shot her in the chest at around 1 a.m., according to local police.

Hendren, Alix and one more police officer were allegedly playing a game of Russian roulette, when Hendren pointed the gun at Alix, and pulled the trigger, “causing the gun to discharge.”

Hendren and the other male police officer were both on duty, but left their posts to go to Hendren’s house, where they met Alix.

Hendren’s defense attorney said in a statement that the death of Alix “was a tragic accident that has unalterably impacted the lives of everyone involved.”