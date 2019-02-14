St. Louis police officer charged with civil rights violation

On Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Missouri charged a St. Louis police officer with the violation of a person’s civil rights.
Fox 2 reports that Kenneth A. Groom, 38, was charged with a misdemeanor count of deprivation of rights in reference to be free from unreasonable seizure.
The statute could amount to a maximum of 1 year in prison, a fine of up to $100,000 or both imprisonment and a fine.
A joint investigation with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI is ongoing.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department issued a statement on the matter:
“While the accusations are disturbing, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has cooperated and supported the FBI investigation, and will continue to do so.”
Oficial de policía de St. Louis acusado de violación de derechos civiles
El miércoles por la tarde, la Oficina del Fiscal de los Estados Unidos del Distrito Este de Missouri acusó a un oficial de policía de St. Louis por la violación de los derechos civiles de una persona.
Fox 2 informa que Kenneth A. Groom, de 38 años, fue acusado de cometer un delito menor de privación de derechos en referencia a estar libre de incautaciones irrazonables.
El estatuto podría ascender a un máximo de 1 año de prisión, una multa de hasta $ 100,000 o ambos, prisión y una multa.
Se está llevando a cabo una investigación conjunta con la Oficina del Fiscal de EE. UU. Y el FBI.
El Departamento de Policía Metropolitana de St. Louis emitió una declaración al respecto:
“Si bien las acusaciones son inquietantes, el Departamento de Policía Metropolitana de St. Louis ha cooperado y apoyado la investigación del FBI, y continuará haciéndolo”.