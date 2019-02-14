St. Louis police officer charged with civil rights violation

On Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Missouri charged a St. Louis police officer with the violation of a person’s civil rights.

Fox 2 reports that Kenneth A. Groom, 38, was charged with a misdemeanor count of deprivation of rights in reference to be free from unreasonable seizure.

The statute could amount to a maximum of 1 year in prison, a fine of up to $100,000 or both imprisonment and a fine.

A joint investigation with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI is ongoing.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department issued a statement on the matter:

“While the accusations are disturbing, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has cooperated and supported the FBI investigation, and will continue to do so.”