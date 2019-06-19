St. Louis police officer files lawsuit against city and officer that shot him

A St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officer filed a federal lawsuit on June 17 against the city of St. Louis and a fellow officer accusing him of shooting him in the arm.

The officer claims that the injuries he sustained have left him permanently disabled, unable to work and at risk of losing his home.

Fox 2 reports that on June 12, 2017, a chase involving the St. Louis police and a stolen car came to an end near Park Lane and Astra Avenue in the city’s North Pointe neighborhood. According to police, the suspects and officers exchanged gunfire.

The lawsuit says that three suspects inside the car got out and ran past the home of off-duty police officer Milton Green, who was working in his driveway.

One of the suspects pointed his gun at Green, who drew his service weapon, identified himself as a police officer, and told the suspect to drop his gun. The suspect fled the scene.

Moments later, uniformed officers arrived and ordered Green to drop his gun and get on the ground. Green says in the lawsuit that he complied, identified himself as an officer and showed his badge.

Green was tackled by an officer, but a detective allowed Green to stand up and directed officers not to shoot Green. However, while Green was giving the detective a description of the suspect, according to the lawsuit, Officer Christopher Tanner arrived on the scene, shouted, “Drop your weapon!” And simultaneously shot Green in the arm. Green’s family were witness to the incident. Green was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.

Since then, Green said he has gone through six months of physical therapy, and has a plate from his elbow to his wrist. He also can’t go back to work because he is not able to properly hold a gun due to his injury.

Jeff Rorrda, a spokesperson for the St. Louis Police Officer’s Association, said the union’s president hosted a fundraiser for Green. Roorda also said that “20 percent of the union’s members are minorities, and well over 20 percent of the assistance provided is given to minority members.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with Green’s expenses. It can be accessed through the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/fundraiser-for-officer-milton-green