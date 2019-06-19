St. Louis police officer files lawsuit against city and officer that shot him

A St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officer filed a federal lawsuit on June 17 against the city of St. Louis and a fellow officer accusing him of shooting him in the arm.
The officer claims that the injuries he sustained have left him permanently disabled, unable to work and at risk of losing his home.
Fox 2 reports that on June 12, 2017, a chase involving the St. Louis police and a stolen car came to an end near Park Lane and Astra Avenue in the city’s North Pointe neighborhood. According to police, the suspects and officers exchanged gunfire.
The lawsuit says that three suspects inside the car got out and ran past the home of off-duty police officer Milton Green, who was working in his driveway.
One of the suspects pointed his gun at Green, who drew his service weapon, identified himself as a police officer, and told the suspect to drop his gun. The suspect fled the scene.
Moments later, uniformed officers arrived and ordered Green to drop his gun and get on the ground. Green says in the lawsuit that he complied, identified himself as an officer and showed his badge.
Green was tackled by an officer, but a detective allowed Green to stand up and directed officers not to shoot Green. However, while Green was giving the detective a description of the suspect, according to the lawsuit, Officer Christopher Tanner arrived on the scene, shouted, “Drop your weapon!” And simultaneously shot Green in the arm. Green’s family were witness to the incident. Green was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.
Since then, Green said he has gone through six months of physical therapy, and has a plate from his elbow to his wrist. He also can’t go back to work because he is not able to properly hold a gun due to his injury.
Jeff Rorrda, a spokesperson for the St. Louis Police Officer’s Association, said the union’s president hosted a fundraiser for Green. Roorda also said that “20 percent of the union’s members are minorities, and well over 20 percent of the assistance provided is given to minority members.”
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with Green’s expenses. It can be accessed through the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/fundraiser-for-officer-milton-green
Oficial de policía de St. Louis presenta demanda contra ciudad y oficial que le disparó
Un oficial del Departamento de Policía Metropolitana de St. Louis presentó una demanda federal el 17 de junio contra la ciudad de St. Louis y un compañero que lo acusó de haberle disparado en el brazo.
El oficial afirma que las lesiones que sufrió lo dejaron permanentemente discapacitado, no puede trabajar y corre el riesgo de perder su hogar.
Fox 2 informa que el 12 de junio de 2017, una persecución que involucró a la policía de St. Louis y un automóvil robado llegó a su fin cerca de Park Lane y Astra Avenue en el vecindario de North Pointe de la ciudad. Según la policía, los sospechosos y los oficiales intercambiaron disparos.
La demanda dice que tres sospechosos dentro del automóvil salieron y pasaron corriendo la casa del oficial de policía fuera de servicio Milton Green, que estaba trabajando en su camino de entrada.
Uno de los sospechosos apuntó con su arma a Green, quien sacó su arma de servicio, se identificó como un oficial de policía y le dijo al sospechoso que dejara caer su arma. El sospechoso huyó de la escena.
Momentos después, llegaron oficiales uniformados y le ordenaron a Green que soltara su arma y se tirara al suelo. Green dijo en la demanda que cumplió, se identificó a sí mismo como un oficial y mostró su placa.
Green fue tacleado por un oficial, pero un detective le permitió a Green ponerse de pie y le ordenó a los oficiales que no dispararan a Green. Sin embargo, mientras Green le daba al detective una descripción del sospechoso, según la demanda, el oficial Christopher Tanner llegó a la escena y gritó: “¡Suelta tu arma!” Y simultáneamente le disparó a Green en el brazo. La familia de Green fue testigo del incidente. Green fue llevado al hospital para cirugía de emergencia.
Desde entonces, Green dijo que ha pasado seis meses de terapia física y que tiene una placa desde el codo hasta la muñeca. Tampoco puede volver al trabajo porque no puede sostener un arma correctamente debido a su lesión.
Jeff Rorrda, portavoz de la Asociación de Oficiales de Policía de St. Louis, dijo que el presidente del sindicato organizó una recaudación de fondos para Green. Roorda también dijo que “el 20 por ciento de los miembros del sindicato son minorías, y más del 20 por ciento de la asistencia prestada se otorga a miembros de minorías”.
Se ha creado una cuenta de GoFundMe para ayudar con los gastos de Green. Se puede acceder a través del siguiente enlace: https://www.gofundme.com/fundraiser-for-officer-milton-green