St. Louis police officer under investigation for gas station assault

A St. Louis police officer is facing investigation for allegedly assaulting a man at a gas station on Thursday morning.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a source familiar with the investigation said surveillance cameras recorded the incident.
According to a reporter working for the local newspaper, who reviewed the video, the footage shows the officer, a detective, inside the gas station — located in the 3800 block of Martin Luther King Drive — buying some cigarettes.
A man is seen behind the detective in line at the store. Witnesses said the man inquired about becoming a police officer.
Fox 2 reports that, in the video, the officer refuses to move from the counter, and when the man behind him attempts to collect his purchases, the officer shoves the man and starts to strike him.
The officer then hit the man several times in the face, and called for backup. Police logs show an “officer in need of aid” call at the gas station shortly after 9:30 a.m.
The man asked the officer several times why he was being arrested, but the officer refused to answer.
A clerk that works at the gas station said the victim was a regular at the store. The officer’s identity has not been revealed as he has not yet been charged with a crime. The police department has not made any public statement.
Oficial de policía de St. Louis bajo investigación por agresión a hombre en gasolinera
Un oficial de policía de St. Louis enfrenta una investigación por presuntamente agredir a un hombre en una estación de servicio el jueves por la mañana.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que una fuente familiarizada con la investigación dijo que las cámaras de vigilancia registraron el incidente.
Según un periodista que trabaja para el periódico local, que revisó el video, las imágenes muestran al oficial, un detective, dentro de la estación de servicio, ubicada en la cuadra 3800 de Martin Luther King Drive, comprando algunos cigarrillos.
Se ve a un hombre detrás del detective en la fila de la tienda. Los testigos dijeron que el hombre preguntó acerca de convertirse en un oficial de policía.
Fox 2 informa que, en el video, el oficial se niega a moverse del mostrador, y cuando el hombre detrás de él intenta recoger sus compras, el oficial empuja al hombre y comienza a golpearlo.
Luego, el oficial golpeó al hombre varias veces en la cara y pidió refuerzos. Los registros policiales muestran una llamada de “oficial que necesita ayuda” en la estación de servicio poco después de las 9:30 a.m.
El hombre le preguntó al oficial varias veces por qué lo arrestaban, pero el oficial se negó a responder.
Un empleado que trabaja en la estación de servicio dijo que la víctima era habitual en la tienda. La identidad del oficial no ha sido revelada ya que aún no ha sido acusado de un delito. El departamento de policía no ha hecho ninguna declaración pública.