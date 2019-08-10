St. Louis police officer under investigation for gas station assault

A St. Louis police officer is facing investigation for allegedly assaulting a man at a gas station on Thursday morning.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a source familiar with the investigation said surveillance cameras recorded the incident.

According to a reporter working for the local newspaper, who reviewed the video, the footage shows the officer, a detective, inside the gas station — located in the 3800 block of Martin Luther King Drive — buying some cigarettes.

A man is seen behind the detective in line at the store. Witnesses said the man inquired about becoming a police officer.

Fox 2 reports that, in the video, the officer refuses to move from the counter, and when the man behind him attempts to collect his purchases, the officer shoves the man and starts to strike him.

The officer then hit the man several times in the face, and called for backup. Police logs show an “officer in need of aid” call at the gas station shortly after 9:30 a.m.

The man asked the officer several times why he was being arrested, but the officer refused to answer.

A clerk that works at the gas station said the victim was a regular at the store. The officer’s identity has not been revealed as he has not yet been charged with a crime. The police department has not made any public statement.