St. Louis police participates in Lip Sync challenge

The St. Louis Police Department delighted followers on Twitter with their entry into the national Lip Sync Challenge on Thursday night, with a video featuring not only the city’s finest but Cedric the Entertainer and several of the city’s landmarks.
The St. Louis police video is introduced by the celebrity, who turns to police Chief John Hayden and says: “Show them how we do it.”
Among the songs lip-synced are Montell Jordan’s “This is How We Do It,” Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic”, Will Smith’s “Getting Jiggy with It”, Aretha Franklin’s “Respect”, and Drake’s “In My Feelings”.
The video features city landmarks such as the Ballpark Village, the Anheuser-Busch brewery, the World’s Fair Pavilion in Forest Park and, of course, the city’s most famous landmark, the Gateway arch.
The video is the latest addition in a national contest in which police departments from around the country have been challenging one another to lip sync battles set to popular tunes in recent weeks.
In the tweet sharing the video, the St. Louis police department challenged the St. Louis County Police Department, writing: “Show us what you got!!!”
Policía de St. Louis participa en desafío Lip Sync
El Departamento de Policía de St. Louis deleitó a sus seguidores en Twitter con su entrada en el Desafío Lip Sync a nivel nacional el jueves por la noche, con un video que presenta no solo a los policías de la ciudad sino también a Cedric the Entertainer y varios de los lugares más reconocibles de la ciudad.
El video de la policía de St. Louis es presentado por la celebridad, quien voltea luego al jefe de policía John Hayden y dice: “Muéstreles cómo lo hacemos”.
Entre las canciones sincronizadas se encuentran “This is How We Do It It” de Montell Jordan, “24K Magic” de Bruno Mars, “Getting Jiggy with It” de Will Smith, “Respect” de Aretha Franklin, y “In My Feelings” de Drake.
El video presenta lugares emblemáticos de la ciudad como el Ballpark Village, la cervecería Anheuser-Busch, el Pabellón de la Feria Mundial en Forest Park y, por supuesto, el monumento más famoso de la ciudad, el arco Gateway.
El video es la última incorporación en un concurso nacional en el que los departamentos de policía de todo el país se han retado unos a otros a batallas de sincronización labial configuradas con canciones populares en las últimas semanas.
En el tweet que compartía el video, el departamento de policía de St. Louis desafió al Departamento de Policía del Condado de St. Louis, escribiendo: “¡Muéstrennos lo que tienen!”.