St. Louis police participates in Lip Sync challenge

The St. Louis Police Department delighted followers on Twitter with their entry into the national Lip Sync Challenge on Thursday night, with a video featuring not only the city’s finest but Cedric the Entertainer and several of the city’s landmarks.

The St. Louis police video is introduced by the celebrity, who turns to police Chief John Hayden and says: “Show them how we do it.”

Among the songs lip-synced are Montell Jordan’s “This is How We Do It,” Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic”, Will Smith’s “Getting Jiggy with It”, Aretha Franklin’s “Respect”, and Drake’s “In My Feelings”.

The video features city landmarks such as the Ballpark Village, the Anheuser-Busch brewery, the World’s Fair Pavilion in Forest Park and, of course, the city’s most famous landmark, the Gateway arch.

The video is the latest addition in a national contest in which police departments from around the country have been challenging one another to lip sync battles set to popular tunes in recent weeks.

In the tweet sharing the video, the St. Louis police department challenged the St. Louis County Police Department, writing: “Show us what you got!!!”