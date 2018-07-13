St. Louis police sergeant will lead anti-violence march three years after surviving shooting

On July 14, 2015, Charles Lowe, a St. Louis police sergeant, was shot while sitting in his car at North Euclid and Maryland Avenue, in the Central West End.

Every day since, he and his wife have celebrated his “Alive Day” privately, but they plan to do so with a march against violence this year.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Code 73 Victims Against Violence Walk, will take place on Delmar Boulevard, considered by many in the community as the city’s racial dividing line. The name comes from the code policemen use to let their dispatchers know that they are OK and back in service.

Lowe told the local newspaper, “When an officer goes back in service, it’s like letting the dispatcher know they’re OK, too.”

On top of holding the march on Saturday, Lowe has decided to release the surveillance footage of his shooting.

At 4:42 a.m. on July 14, 2015, Lowe was on secondary patrol, working off-duty, when two men approached his vehicle from the side. 27-year-old Edward Davis and 23-year-old Dale Wolford knew that Lowe was a police officer since they had seen his uniform.

Lowe said that he felt something wasn’t right as the car got in front of him, blocking him.

“Everything slowed down like super slow motion,” Lowe told KMOV of the incident. “The car pulled up, and I saw a guy whose description matched a guy I had just seen standing on the corner literally five minutes before. I saw his silhouette and I thought, ‘That’s strange, why is he pulling up like this?’”

Then Wolford got out.

“He turns to me, he has a bandana wrapped around his head. He dropped his hand and I saw he had a gun. Then he immediately jumped out and started shooting,” Lowe said.

The car then pulled away and Wolford was left injured but his vest saved his life. Lowe returned to duty three months after the shooting. The men responsible are in prison after being sentenced to 30 and 25 years in 2015.

Lowe’s walk on Saturday will include relatives of high-profile homicide victims, such as Porsha Owens, David Matthews and Jaz Granderson. St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden and representatives from the NAACP, the circuit attorney’s office and the Central West End Neighborhood Association will also attend.

Registration will be at 7 a.m. at 920 North Vandeventer Avenue. The walk will begin at 8 a.m. towards York Avenue and Maryland Plaza. A family event is scheduled to take place after the march.

More information is available at code73walk@gmail.com or calling 314-366-5299