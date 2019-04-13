St. Louis police shoots, kills man during struggle over firearm

Authorities have said that a St. Louis police officer fatally shot a man during a struggle over a gun.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting took place Thursday night after officers stopped a suspicious car in an area with high rates or drug sales and robberies.
According to a statement by police chief John Hayden, the passenger took off running and jumped over a fence. Hayden says that an officer initiated pursuit and followed him into a backyard, where the man pulled out a gun. According to information published by Fox 2, a struggle ensued. The officer repeatedly ordered the suspect to drop the weapon before shooting the man in the torso.
The suspect died at a hospital. His name wasn’t made public, and no officers were hurt. Police say the driver of the suspicious car drove off and hasn’t been found.
Policía de St. Louis dispara, mata a hombre durante lucha por arma de fuego
Las autoridades han dicho que un oficial de policía de St. Louis le disparó a un hombre durante una lucha por un arma.
El Post-Dispatch de St. Louis informa que el tiroteo tuvo lugar el jueves por la noche después de que los oficiales detuvieron un auto sospechoso en un área con tasas altas o ventas de drogas y robos.
Según una declaración del jefe de policía John Hayden, el pasajero salió corriendo y saltó por encima de una valla. Hayden dice que un oficial inició la búsqueda y lo siguió a un patio trasero, donde el hombre sacó un arma. Según la información publicada por Fox 2, se produjo una lucha. El oficial le ordenó repetidamente al sospechoso que dejara caer el arma antes de dispararle al hombre en el torso.
El sospechoso murió en un hospital. Su nombre no se hizo público, y ningún oficial resultó herido. La policía dice que el conductor del auto sospechoso se alejó y no ha sido encontrado.