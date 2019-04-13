St. Louis police shoots, kills man during struggle over firearm

Authorities have said that a St. Louis police officer fatally shot a man during a struggle over a gun.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting took place Thursday night after officers stopped a suspicious car in an area with high rates or drug sales and robberies.

According to a statement by police chief John Hayden, the passenger took off running and jumped over a fence. Hayden says that an officer initiated pursuit and followed him into a backyard, where the man pulled out a gun. According to information published by Fox 2, a struggle ensued. The officer repeatedly ordered the suspect to drop the weapon before shooting the man in the torso.

The suspect died at a hospital. His name wasn’t made public, and no officers were hurt. Police say the driver of the suspicious car drove off and hasn’t been found.