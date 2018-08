St. Louis police sued by father whose son was shot by officers in 2015

The father of an African American teenager who was killed three years ago by officers in St. Louis has filed a lawsuit against the local police department.

Dennis Ball-Bey filed a wrongful death lawsuit alleging that an officer used excessive force in shooting his son in the back as he ran away from him and his partner.

Ball-Bey’s son, Mansur Ball-Bey, was 18 when he was shot by two white police officers on August 19, 2015. Ball-Bey filed the action against the city in federal court in St. Louis, and argued that his son was not armed, despite police statements to the contrary.

Reuters reports that according to the lawsuit, Mansur Ball-Bey had committed no crime and the two officers who fired at him, Ronald Vaughn and Kyle Chandler, were not in danger.

The autopsy found that Ball-Bey died from a single gunshot that entered his back and struck his heart.

Two years ago, the top St. Louis prosecuting attorney decided not to file charges against the officers for the incident.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the policemen’s attorney, Brian Millikan, said the shooting was a “tragedy but was absolutely justified.”

The lawsuit named former St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson and the city as defendants and seeks unspecified damages. It added that Mansur Ball-Bey had no previous criminal record.