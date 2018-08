St. Louis police union pays $30K bail for officer accused of breaking man’s jaw with flashlight

The St. Louis Police Officers’ Association paid the $30,000 bail for Adam Feaman, an officer charged with assault after allegedly hitting a man with his flashlight in August 2017.

The victim, Jamal White, filed a civil lawsuit in federal court in April claiming Feaman used excessive force during the arrest. Prosecutors charged Feaman and judge Madeline Connolly set his bail at $30,000 cash-only.

The incident where Feaman broke White’s jaw was recorded on video, where White appears to try to back away from Feaman while being struck. White’s lawyer confirmed that his client is the man in the video.

The police union has bailed out members who have been criminally charged in the past, as the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Jason Stockley, who was charged and then acquitted of first-degree murder was bailed out by the union.

Jeff Roorda, the union’s Business Manager, said the executive board decides on a case-by-case basis which members it will bail out.

“As an organization, we believe our members have the same rights as everyone else, the right to post a bond and the right to remain innocent until proven guilty,” he said.

Feaman was suspended from the department on Wednesday, when charges were made public.