St. Louis police will go after all-terrain vehicles on city streets

Officers in St. Louis will start going after all-terrain vehicle riders on city streets.

The department said it will begin immediately enforcing a state law that prohibits all-terrain vehicles on “highways,” saying it interprets the law as applying to “the entire width between property lines of very way… when any part thereof is open to the use of the public, as a matter of right, for purposes of vehicular traffic.”

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the crackdown was motivated by news reports of packs of riders on St. Louis streets endangering people and violating other traffic law.

St. Louis Police chief John Hayden said in a statement: “The police department haas been made aware of large groups of ATV riders creating disturbances throughout the city. We are going to enforce the mentioned state statute, which prohibits the operation of ATVs in places open to the public for the purposes of vehicular traffic within the state. This includes our city streets.”

Hayden said a violation would be a Class C misdemeanor, and violators would be subject to arrest and towing of their ATVs.