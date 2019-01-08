St. Louis Post-Dispatch moving out of long-time headquarters

After decades of operating from a six-story building on North Tucker Avenue downtown, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch has announced it is planning to vacate the property and move to a smaller office building a block away.
The local newspaper reports that it has signed a letter of intent to lease space at 901 North 10th Street from StarLake Holdings, which acquired the three-story building in December for $2 million.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch publisher Ray Farris said: “We have a great opportunity to improve our work environment. While the original plan was to remain at 900 North Tucker, StarLake Holdings has purchased 901 North 10th Street and we have signed a letter of intent to lease space in that building. This opportunity would allow us to design the space to suit our needs.”
The newspaper reports that the move comes just a few months after it sold its headquarters building at 900 N. Tucker to StarLake Holdings, an entity run by entrepreneur Jim McKelvey, who co-owns Third Degree Glass Factory in St. Luis and is co-founder of payments firm Square.
Square, which already has offices in the Cortex tech district, is one of the companies that StarLake is courting to lease space at 900 North Tucker.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch se muda de sede histórica
Después de décadas de operar desde un edificio de seis pisos en el centro de North Tucker Avenue, St. Louis Post-Dispatch anunció que planea abandonar la propiedad y mudarse a un edificio de oficinas más pequeño a una cuadra de distancia.
El periódico local informa que ha firmado una carta de intención para arrendar un espacio en 901 North 10th Street de StarLake Holdings, que adquirió el edificio de tres pisos en diciembre por $2 millones.
El editor del St. Louis Post-Dispatch Ray Farris dijo: “Tenemos una gran oportunidad para mejorar nuestro entorno de trabajo. Si bien el plan original era permanecer en 900 North Tucker, StarLake Holdings ha comprado 901 North 10th Street y hemos firmado una carta de intención para arrendar espacio en ese edificio. Esta oportunidad nos permitiría diseñar el espacio para satisfacer nuestras necesidades “.
El periódico informa que la mudanza se produce apenas unos meses después de que vendió el edificio de su sede en 900 N. Tucker a StarLake Holdings, una entidad dirigida por el empresario Jim McKelvey, quien es co-propietario de Third Degree Glass Factory en St. Luis y es co fundador de la firma de pagos Square.
Square, que ya tiene oficinas en el distrito tecnológico de Cortex, es una de las compañías que StarLake está cortejando para arrendar espacio en 900 North Tucker.