St. Louis Post-Dispatch moving out of long-time headquarters

After decades of operating from a six-story building on North Tucker Avenue downtown, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch has announced it is planning to vacate the property and move to a smaller office building a block away.

The local newspaper reports that it has signed a letter of intent to lease space at 901 North 10th Street from StarLake Holdings, which acquired the three-story building in December for $2 million.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch publisher Ray Farris said: “We have a great opportunity to improve our work environment. While the original plan was to remain at 900 North Tucker, StarLake Holdings has purchased 901 North 10th Street and we have signed a letter of intent to lease space in that building. This opportunity would allow us to design the space to suit our needs.”

The newspaper reports that the move comes just a few months after it sold its headquarters building at 900 N. Tucker to StarLake Holdings, an entity run by entrepreneur Jim McKelvey, who co-owns Third Degree Glass Factory in St. Luis and is co-founder of payments firm Square.

Square, which already has offices in the Cortex tech district, is one of the companies that StarLake is courting to lease space at 900 North Tucker.