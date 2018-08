St. Louis prosecutor lists 28 officers on “exclusion list”

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has established an “exclusion list” of 28 city police officers and is reviewing all open cases in which those officers were essential witnesses, a spokeswoman for the circuit attorney’s office said on Thursday.

The reason why the officers were placed on the list was not explained, but a statement said it’s crucial for the circuit attorney’s office to have confidence “in the accuracy and honesty of the oral and written reports of police officers.”

“A police officer’s word, and the complete veracity of that word, is fundamentally necessary to doing the job. Therefore, any break in trust must be approached with deep concern,” the statement read.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley expressed “deep concern” about the investigation, though he wasn’t sure his office had the authority to intervene.

“We are exploring the potential options,” Hawley said during a stop as part of his campaign for U.S. Senate, where he seeks to unseat Democrat McCaskill. Hawley is a Republican, while Gardner is a Democrat.

Gardner provided the St. Louis police department with the list of officers on Tuesday. Police Chief John Hayden said the department is seeking “legal guidance on how this affects the police division.”

“At this time, we are considering how best to proceed and what if any actions to take,” Hayden said.

Mayor Lyda Krewson, through her spokesman, declined to comment on the matter.

The spokeswoman for the circuit attorney’s office, Susan Ryan, said they are only reviewing open cases, notions already adjudicated. If a police officer on the exclusion list is deemed a non-essential witness, the case will still proceed, she said.

Hawley said he has reached out to Gardner’s office for an explanation.

“I do not understand the reasons for this at all, and I can say I am deeply concerned about this. Every community in this state deserves the protection of the law, the fair and equal protection of the law, and I am deeply concerned that this action will result in criminals going free, being unaccountable, and vulnerable communities not getting the protection they deserve.”