St. Louis prosecutor wants alternative sentence for criminals who don’t pose danger to community

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced new policies at a press conference, amongst which is shifting her office’s focus to alternative sentencing and away from jail time for many criminals.

Gardner held the press conference Wednesday morning at St. Luke Memorial Baptist Church, on 3623 Finney Avenue.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Gardner said she will work with service providers to help address substance abuse, mental illness, joblessness and “hopelessness” – factors that drive crime. She added that jail time would be reserved for those “who are truly a danger to our community.”

Gardner met Thursday with members of the Vera Institute, a New York-based group that says it wants to improve justice systems that “ensure fairness, promote safety and strengthen communities.”