St. Louis ranks in top 10 of most stressed U.S. city

A new study released by personal finance website WalletHub has ranked St. Louis among the most stressed cities in the country.

The study compared more than 180 cities across 37 metrics to compile a list of the most and least stressed cities in America. Among the parameters considered were average weekly work hours, debt load, and divorce and suicide rates.

Detroit, Michigan occupied the top spot as the most stressed city with an overall score of 63.53. St. Louis came in 10th with an overall score of 53.57.

Our city ranked 28th in work stress, 19th in financial stress, 50th in family stress and 17th in health and safety stress. By comparison, Kansas City ranked 33rd in work stress, 72nd in financial stress, 132nd in family stress and 12th in health and safety stress.

The only other Missouri city to make the list was Springfield, occupying the 61st spot.

The least stressed city, as found by the study, was Fremont, California, with an overall score of 25.93.

The top 10 was completed by Newark, NJ; Cleveland, OH; Birmingham, AL; Toledo, OH; Baltimore, MD; Wilmington, DE; Milwaukee, WI; and Gulfport, MS, in that order.