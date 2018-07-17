St. Louis ranks in top 10 of most stressed U.S. city

A new study released by personal finance website WalletHub has ranked St. Louis among the most stressed cities in the country.
The study compared more than 180 cities across 37 metrics to compile a list of the most and least stressed cities in America. Among the parameters considered were average weekly work hours, debt load, and divorce and suicide rates.
Detroit, Michigan occupied the top spot as the most stressed city with an overall score of 63.53. St. Louis came in 10th with an overall score of 53.57.
Our city ranked 28th in work stress, 19th in financial stress, 50th in family stress and 17th in health and safety stress. By comparison, Kansas City ranked 33rd in work stress, 72nd in financial stress, 132nd in family stress and 12th in health and safety stress.
The only other Missouri city to make the list was Springfield, occupying the 61st spot.
The least stressed city, as found by the study, was Fremont, California, with an overall score of 25.93.
The top 10 was completed by Newark, NJ; Cleveland, OH; Birmingham, AL; Toledo, OH; Baltimore, MD; Wilmington, DE; Milwaukee, WI; and Gulfport, MS, in that order.
St. Louis se ubica en top 10 de ciudades con mayor estrés en los EE. UU.
Un nuevo estudio publicado por el sitio web de finanzas personales WalletHub ha clasificado a St. Louis entre las ciudades con mayor estrés en el país.
El estudio comparó más de 180 ciudades en 37 métricas para compilar una lista de las ciudades con mayor y menor estrés en los Estados Unidos. Entre los parámetros considerados se encuentran el promedio de horas semanales de trabajo, la carga de deuda y las tasas de divorcio y suicidio.
Detroit, Michigan ocupó el primer lugar como la ciudad con mayor estrés con un puntaje general de 63.53. St. Louis se ubicó en décimo lugar con un puntaje general de 53.57.
Nuestra ciudad ocupa el lugar 28 en estrés laboral, el 19 en estrés financiero, el 50 en estrés familiar y el 17 en estrés de salud y seguridad. En comparación, Kansas City ocupó el lugar 33 en estrés laboral, 72 en estrés financiero, 132 en estrés familiar y 12 en estrés de salud y seguridad.
La única otra ciudad de Missouri en ubicarse en la lista fue Springfield, ocupando el lugar 61.
La ciudad con menor estrés, según lo encontrado por el estudio, fue Fremont, California, con un puntaje general de 25.93.
El top 10 fue completado por Newark, NJ; Cleveland, OH; Birmingham, AL; Toledo, OH; Baltimore, MD; Wilmington, DE; Milwaukee, WI; y Gulfport, MS, en ese orden.