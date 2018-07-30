St. Louis residents participate in Operation Clean Sweep to help fight crime

Hundreds of volunteers took to the streets of the Penrose and Kingsway East neighborhoods on Saturday morning to participate in a plan to fight crime with bulldozers, chainsaws and strong wills as part of a project called Operation Clean Sweep.
Clean Sweep 2018 is a program that seeks to spark new life in parts of the city that present problems of condemned homes and overgrown lots. St. Louis are construction companies teamed up with volunteers to make neighborhoods nicer for residents and keep them out of the hands of criminals.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson captured the sentiment well: “Nothing good happens in a vacant building.”
Not only did residents show up to make St. Louis streets safer and more habitable; many workers from a number of construction companies also volunteered on their day off to make the community better.
Scott Wilson – CEO of S.M. Wilson, one of the participating companies in the project– said: “Our office is in the city of St. Louis. We believe in it. We have for a long time. It makes me freel great to be a part of this.”
Operation Clean Sweep is one of the largest clean-up efforts in St. Louis history. As resident Lisa Abbott told KPLR, going from living next to a vacant home to have it cleaned up, greatly increases the quality of life for neighbors.
“It just scares me because of all the drugs. Stuff that goes on here, the shooting and people running from one block over to the next block to get away or running from police. This is a blessing to have it cleared up,” said Abbott.
The next clean-up is scheduled for August 25, 2018 in the Walnut Park neighborhood. To volunteer, visit www.betterfamilylife.org/clean-sweep.
Residentes de St. Louis participan en Operation Clean Sweep para ayudar a combatir crimen
Cientos de voluntarios salieron a las calles de los vecindarios de Penrose y Kingsway East el sábado por la mañana para participar en un plan para combatir el crimen con excavadoras, motosierras y voluntades fuertes como parte de un proyecto llamado Operation Clean Sweep.
Clean Sweep 2018 es un programa que busca generar nueva vida en partes de la ciudad que presentan problemas de casas en ruinas y lotes vacíos. Compañías de construcción de St. Louis se unieron a voluntarios para hacer que los vecindarios sean más agradables para los residentes y mantenerlos fuera de las manos de los delincuentes.
La alcaldesa de St. Louis Lyda Krewson capturó bien el sentimiento: “Nada bueno sucede en un lote vacío”.
No solo se presentaron los residentes para hacer las calles de St. Louis más seguras y habitables; muchos trabajadores de varias compañías de construcción también se ofrecieron como voluntarios en su día libre para mejorar la comunidad.
Scott Wilson – CEO de S.M. Wilson, una de las compañías participantes en el proyecto, dijo: “Nuestra oficina se encuentra en la ciudad de St. Louis. Creemos en esto. Lo hemos hecho por un largo tiempo. Me hace sentir muy bien ser parte de esto”.
Operation Clean Sweep es uno de los mayores esfuerzos de limpieza en la historia de St. Louis. Como dijo la residente Lisa Abbott a KPLR, pasar de vivir cerca de una casa vacía a que esta sea limpiada, aumenta enormemente la calidad de vida de los vecinos.
“Simplemente me asusta debido a todas las drogas. Cosas que ocurren aquí, los disparos y la gente corriendo de una cuadra a la siguiente cuadra para escapar o huir de la policía. El que se limpie es una bendición”, dijo Abbott.
La próxima limpieza está programada para el 25 de agosto de 2018 en el vecindario de Walnut Park. Para ser voluntario, visite www.betterfamilylife.org/clean-sweep.