St. Louis residents participate in Operation Clean Sweep to help fight crime

Hundreds of volunteers took to the streets of the Penrose and Kingsway East neighborhoods on Saturday morning to participate in a plan to fight crime with bulldozers, chainsaws and strong wills as part of a project called Operation Clean Sweep.

Clean Sweep 2018 is a program that seeks to spark new life in parts of the city that present problems of condemned homes and overgrown lots. St. Louis are construction companies teamed up with volunteers to make neighborhoods nicer for residents and keep them out of the hands of criminals.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson captured the sentiment well: “Nothing good happens in a vacant building.”

Not only did residents show up to make St. Louis streets safer and more habitable; many workers from a number of construction companies also volunteered on their day off to make the community better.

Scott Wilson – CEO of S.M. Wilson, one of the participating companies in the project– said: “Our office is in the city of St. Louis. We believe in it. We have for a long time. It makes me freel great to be a part of this.”

Operation Clean Sweep is one of the largest clean-up efforts in St. Louis history. As resident Lisa Abbott told KPLR, going from living next to a vacant home to have it cleaned up, greatly increases the quality of life for neighbors.

“It just scares me because of all the drugs. Stuff that goes on here, the shooting and people running from one block over to the next block to get away or running from police. This is a blessing to have it cleared up,” said Abbott.

The next clean-up is scheduled for August 25, 2018 in the Walnut Park neighborhood. To volunteer, visit www.betterfamilylife.org/clean-sweep.