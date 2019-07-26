St. Louis Restaurants Win Wine Award

Wine publication “Wine Spectator” released its annual Restaurant Awards, in which nineteen St. Louis area restaurants were honored.
The Riverfront Times reports that the “Award of Excellence” was given to veteran establishments like Tony’s, Truffle’s and Vin de Set as well as newer establishments such as Grand Tavern and Ponte Society.
The award is given to those restaurants that “feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers.” 3,800 restaurants all over the world were awarded this year.
Additionally, nine St. Louis area restaurants were honored with the “Best of Award of Excellence”, which recognizes restaurants with lists that “offer more extensive selections with significant vintage depth and excellent breadth across multiple regions.”
The complete list of winners is the following:
Annie Gunn’s (Best of Award of Excellence)
Balaban’s (Best of Award of Excellence)
Bar Italia (Best of Award of Excellence)
Bishop’s Post (Award of Excellence)
The Capital Grille (Best of Award of Excellence)
Copia (Best of Award of Excellence)
801 Chophouse (Best of Award of Excellence)
801 Fish (Best of Award of Excellence)
Eleven Eleven Mississippi (Award of Excellence)
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse (Award of Excellence)
Grand Tavern by David Burke (Award of Excellence
Herbie’s (Award of Excellence)
Lucas Park Grille (Best of Award of Excellence)
The Melting Pot (Award of Excellence)
Morton’s, the Steakhouse (Award of Excellence)
Polite Society (Award of Excellence)
Tony’s (Award of Excellence)
Truffle’s (Best of Award of Excellence)
Vin De Set (Award of Excellence)
Restaurantes de St. Louis ganan premio de vino
La publicación de vinos “Wine Spectator” lanzó sus premios anuales a los restaurantes, en los cuales se honraron 19 restaurantes del área de St. Louis.
The Riverfront Times informa que el “Premio a la Excelencia” se otorgó a establecimientos veteranos como Tony, Truffle y Vin de Set, así como a establecimientos más nuevos como Grand Tavern y Ponte Society.
El premio se otorga a aquellos restaurantes que “cuentan con una variedad bien escogida de productores de calidad”. Este año se otorgaron 3,800 restaurantes en todo el mundo.
Además, nueve restaurantes del área de St. Louis fueron honrados con el “Premio al Mejor de la Excelencia”, que reconoce a los restaurantes con listas que “ofrecen selecciones más extensas con una profundidad de cosecha significativa y una amplitud excelente en múltiples regiones”.
La lista completa de ganadores es la siguiente:
Annie Gunn’s (Mejor Premio de Excelencia)
Balaban (Premio a la Excelencia)
Bar Italia (Premio Mejor de Excelencia)
Post del Obispo (Premio a la Excelencia)
The Capital Grille (Premio a la Excelencia)
Copia (Premio Mejor de Excelencia)
801 Chophouse (Mejor premio de excelencia)
801 Pescado (Mejor Premio de Excelencia)
Eleven Eleven Mississippi (Premio a la Excelencia)
Prime Steakhouse de Fleming (Premio a la Excelencia)
Grand Tavern de David Burke (Premio a la Excelencia)
Herbie’s (Premio a la excelencia)
Lucas Park Grille (Premio a la Excelencia)
The Melting Pot (Premio a la Excelencia)
Morton’s, The Steakhouse (Premio a la Excelencia)
Sociedad Cortés (Premio a la Excelencia)
Tony’s (Premio a la excelencia)
Truffle’s (Mejor Premio de Excelencia)
Vin De Set (Premio a la Excelencia)