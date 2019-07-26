St. Louis Restaurants Win Wine Award

Wine publication “Wine Spectator” released its annual Restaurant Awards, in which nineteen St. Louis area restaurants were honored.

The Riverfront Times reports that the “Award of Excellence” was given to veteran establishments like Tony’s, Truffle’s and Vin de Set as well as newer establishments such as Grand Tavern and Ponte Society.

The award is given to those restaurants that “feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers.” 3,800 restaurants all over the world were awarded this year.

Additionally, nine St. Louis area restaurants were honored with the “Best of Award of Excellence”, which recognizes restaurants with lists that “offer more extensive selections with significant vintage depth and excellent breadth across multiple regions.”

The complete list of winners is the following:

Annie Gunn’s (Best of Award of Excellence)

Balaban’s (Best of Award of Excellence)

Bar Italia (Best of Award of Excellence)

Bishop’s Post (Award of Excellence)

The Capital Grille (Best of Award of Excellence)

Copia (Best of Award of Excellence)

801 Chophouse (Best of Award of Excellence)

801 Fish (Best of Award of Excellence)

Eleven Eleven Mississippi (Award of Excellence)

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse (Award of Excellence)

Grand Tavern by David Burke (Award of Excellence

Herbie’s (Award of Excellence)

Lucas Park Grille (Best of Award of Excellence)

The Melting Pot (Award of Excellence)

Morton’s, the Steakhouse (Award of Excellence)

Polite Society (Award of Excellence)

Tony’s (Award of Excellence)

Truffle’s (Best of Award of Excellence)

Vin De Set (Award of Excellence)