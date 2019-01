St. Louis schools cancel classes over extremely cold temperatures on Wednesday

In anticipation of an arctic air mass that will plunge into much of the Midwest this week, with temperatures expected to drop below zero on Tuesday night in St. Louis, dozens of school districts across the St. Louis metro area have cancelled Wednesday classes as well as all after-school activities and athletic events that day.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a blast of cold air moving in will push temperatures to dangerous levels. Forecasters predict that the area will see temperatures below zero, with wind that could make it feel like -20.

Winds on Wednesday morning will make for temperatures to drop as low as -40 over parts of northeast Missouri and west-central Illinois, the National Weather Service says.

In Chicago, where the cold weather will hit particularly hard, forecasters say it will be colder than Antarctica, Mt. Everest and Siberia.

Experts expect temperatures to rise again by Saturday and Sunday, with highs predicted to reach the upper 40 and 50 degrees.